Sports News

High-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct. GB
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _
Wilmington (Washington) 0 0 .000 _

South Division

W L Pct. GB
Asheville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _
Greenville (Boston) 0 0 .000 _
Hickory (Texas) 0 0 .000 _
Rome (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 _
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greensboro 5

Brooklyn 8, Asheville 2

Rome 11, Winston-Salem 5

Aberdeen 10, Wilmington 1

Jersey Shore 6, Hudson Valley 2

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. (postponed)

Wednesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Bowling Green at Greenville, 5 p.m., 1st game

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 8 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

