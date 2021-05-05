On Air: IT Innovation Insider
High-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
May 5, 2021 10:00 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

High-A West 2021

W L Pct. GB
Eugene (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Everett (Seattle) 0 0 .000 _
Hillsboro (Arizona) 0 0 .000 _
Spokane (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 0 0 .000 _
Vancouver (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tri-City 4, Vancouver 0

Eugene 9, Spokane 5

Hillsboro 4, Everett 1

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

