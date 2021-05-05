High-A West Glance

All Times EDT
High-A West 2021
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Everett (Seattle)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Spokane (Colorado)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
Tri-City 4, Vancouver 0
Eugene 9, Spokane 5
Hillsboro 4, Everett 1
Wednesday’s Games
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Eugene at Spokane, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments