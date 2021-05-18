On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hodgson, 73, stepping down as Crystal Palace manager

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 7:04 am
LONDON (AP) — Roy Hodgson, the Premier League’s oldest manager at 73, is leaving his role at Crystal Palace at the end of the season after four years at the club.

“After more than 45 years of coaching, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from the rigors of top-flight Premier League football,” Hodgson said Tuesday.

Hodgson did not disclose what the next step in his career would be, but said he is ready to stop being a “full-time manager.”

The former England manager’s last game in charge of Palace, which is safe from relegation, will be against Liverpool — one of his many old clubs — at Anfield on Sunday.

