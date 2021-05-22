Hosmer, Padres beat Mariners 6-4 for 8th straight win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer hit a two-run, bases-loaded single and Fernando Tatis Jr. came around and scored on an error on the play to highlight the five-run fifth inning for the San Diego Padres, who beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 Saturday night for their eighth straight win.

The Padres can sweep their third straight series if they beat the Mariners on Sunday. Overall, the Padres have won 11 of 12 games. Seattle has lost five straight.

The game was tied at 1 when the Padres broke through against left-hander Justus Sheffield (3-4) in the fifth. The Padres scored five runs on four singles, two walks, a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt by Joe Musgrove, a starting pitcher who sometimes is called on to pinch-hit. The Mariners committed three errors in the inning, two after Hosmer singled.

Catcher Tom Murphy committed an error trying to throw out Jorge Mateo at third, allowing the go-ahead run to score.

Tommy Pham walked, Jurickson Profar singled and stole second and Tatis was intentionally walked to load the bases. Hosmer hit an opposite-field single to left to bring in Pham and Profar, and the throw got away from Murphy, allowing Tatis to come sliding in to score feet-first.

A second error, on Sheffield, allowed Hosmer to take third. Austin Nola, traded from Seattle to San Diego at the deadline last year, followed with an RBI single.

Craig Stammen (3-1) pitched a perfect fifth in relief of rookie left-hander Ryan Weathers for the win.

Dinelson Lamet, who finished fourth in NL Cy Young Award balloting in 2020, came out of the bullpen for the second time in as many appearances. He allowed an unearned run and two hits in three innings while striking out five and walking two.

Lamet, who is being brought along slowly after an elbow issue sidelined him during last season’s playoffs, made three starts before the Padres started bringing him out of the bullpen.

Mark Melancon got the final two outs for his majors-leading 16th save.

Sheffield allowed six runs, four earned, on seven hits in five innings. He walked five and struck out three.

Padres rookie lefty Ryan Weathers held Seattle to one run and six hits in four innings, struck out two and walked two.

San Diego rookie Kim Ha-seong hit an RBI double in the second and Mitch Haniger homered for the Mariners leading off the third, his 13th.

Sheffield got his first big league hit when he singled off Weathers with two outs in the second.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Robert Dugger and LHP Anthony Misiewicz were reinstated one day after they and two other relievers were placed on the COVID-19 injured list when the team reported a positive case in its traveling party. Manager Scott Servais said Dugger and Misiewicz had vaccinations so they had to be out a day to make sure they were good. Servais said the whole team was tested Friday and again Saturday and hasn’t had any more positives. The Mariners did not identify who tested positive. RHPs Will Vest and Drew Steckenrider remain on the COVID IL.

Padres: 3B Manny Machado (shoulder tightness) had his second straight night off and Gold Glove CF Trent Grisham, who came out of Friday night’s game with a bruised heel, also got the night off. … Manager Jayce Tingler said RH reliever Taylor Williams had arthroscopic surgery to repair meniscus in his right knee.

UP NEXT

Seattle’s LHP Yusei Kikuchi (1-3, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale against San Diego’s RHP Yu Darvish (4-1, 1.81).

__

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

