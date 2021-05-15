Houston 10, Texas 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|1
|5
|
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Solak 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|A.García cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.298
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Dahl rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Ibáñez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|10
|10
|8
|8
|3
|
|R.García 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|a-McCormick ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|b-Díaz ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Correa ss
|2
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.250
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Straw cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.220
|Maldonado c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.144
|Texas
|001
|100
|110_4
|9
|2
|Houston
|034
|030
|00x_10
|10
|0
a-flied out for Brantley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Alvarez in the 8th.
E_A.García (2), Ibáñez (1). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa 2 (7), Solak (6). HR_A.García (10), off Emanuel; Maldonado (2), off Yang. RBIs_Trevino 2 (6), Davis (1), A.García (27), Tucker 2 (25), Straw 2 (15), Brantley (11), Maldonado 3 (5). SF_Davis, Brantley.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Solak); Houston 5 (Bregman, Brantley, Straw). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 11.
Runners moved up_Ibáñez 2, Lowe, Trevino, R.García. GIDP_Ibáñez, Calhoun, R.García.
DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe); Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel; Bregman, R.García, Gurriel).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Benjamin, L, 0-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|49
|7.36
|de Geus
|
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|0
|25
|6.75
|Yang
|4
|
|3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|72
|3.38
|Hearn
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|4.19
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 3-1
|7
|
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|103
|4.18
|Emanuel
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|2.81
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|6.23
Inherited runners-scored_de Geus 2-0, Yang 3-2.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:01. A_24,495 (41,168).
Comments