Sports News

Houston 10, Texas 4

By The Associated Press
May 15, 2021 12:13 am
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 9 4 1 5
Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275
A.García cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .298
Davis dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .231
Dahl rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .296
Ibáñez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154
Trevino c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .258
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 10 10 8 8 3
R.García 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .190
Brantley lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .299
a-McCormick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .298
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .346
b-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276
Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .333
Correa ss 2 3 1 0 3 0 .250
Tucker rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .222
Straw cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .220
Maldonado c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .144
Texas 001 100 110_4 9 2
Houston 034 030 00x_10 10 0

a-flied out for Brantley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_A.García (2), Ibáñez (1). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa 2 (7), Solak (6). HR_A.García (10), off Emanuel; Maldonado (2), off Yang. RBIs_Trevino 2 (6), Davis (1), A.García (27), Tucker 2 (25), Straw 2 (15), Brantley (11), Maldonado 3 (5). SF_Davis, Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Solak); Houston 5 (Bregman, Brantley, Straw). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez 2, Lowe, Trevino, R.García. GIDP_Ibáñez, Calhoun, R.García.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe); Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel; Bregman, R.García, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Benjamin, L, 0-2 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 2 49 7.36
de Geus 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 25 6.75
Yang 4 3 3 3 3 0 72 3.38
Hearn 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 4.19
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 3-1 7 7 3 3 1 5 103 4.18
Emanuel 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 2.81
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_de Geus 2-0, Yang 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:01. A_24,495 (41,168).

