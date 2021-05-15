Houston 10, Texas 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 9 4 1 5 Calhoun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Solak 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .275 A.García cf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .298 Davis dh 3 0 0 1 0 1 .231 Dahl rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .216 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 2 3 0 0 0 .296 Ibáñez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154 Trevino c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .258

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 10 10 8 8 3 R.García 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .190 Brantley lf 3 0 0 1 0 0 .299 a-McCormick ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .298 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .346 b-Díaz ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .276 Gurriel 1b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .333 Correa ss 2 3 1 0 3 0 .250 Tucker rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .222 Straw cf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .220 Maldonado c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .144

Texas 001 100 110_4 9 2 Houston 034 030 00x_10 10 0

a-flied out for Brantley in the 7th. b-grounded out for Alvarez in the 8th.

E_A.García (2), Ibáñez (1). LOB_Texas 4, Houston 8. 2B_Kiner-Falefa 2 (7), Solak (6). HR_A.García (10), off Emanuel; Maldonado (2), off Yang. RBIs_Trevino 2 (6), Davis (1), A.García (27), Tucker 2 (25), Straw 2 (15), Brantley (11), Maldonado 3 (5). SF_Davis, Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 1 (Solak); Houston 5 (Bregman, Brantley, Straw). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Houston 5 for 11.

Runners moved up_Ibáñez 2, Lowe, Trevino, R.García. GIDP_Ibáñez, Calhoun, R.García.

DP_Texas 1 (Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe); Houston 2 (Correa, Gurriel; Bregman, R.García, Gurriel).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Benjamin, L, 0-2 1 2-3 3 3 3 3 2 49 7.36 de Geus 1-3 3 4 4 2 0 25 6.75 Yang 4 3 3 3 3 0 72 3.38 Hearn 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 4.19

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 3-1 7 7 3 3 1 5 103 4.18 Emanuel 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 2.81 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 6.23

Inherited runners-scored_de Geus 2-0, Yang 3-2.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:01. A_24,495 (41,168).

