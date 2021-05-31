Trending:
Houston 11, Boston 2

By The Associated Press
May 31, 2021 7:38 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 5 2 1 12
Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Verdugo lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .287
Arroyo 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .323
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .321
Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .280
Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260
Santana 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Vázquez c-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Gonzalez 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Renfroe rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .258
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 11 13 10 6 9
Altuve 2b 3 3 2 2 1 0 .303
García 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
McCormick lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .203
Bregman 3b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .298
Correa ss 3 2 2 1 2 1 .280
Tucker rf 5 1 3 4 0 0 .240
Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257
Jones dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .208
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .162
Boston 000 001 010_2 5 0
Houston 022 025 00x_11 13 0

LOB_Boston 4, Houston 6. 2B_Vázquez (9), Renfroe (10), Verdugo (9), Arroyo (8), Correa (12). HR_Renfroe (7), off Rodriguez; Altuve (7), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Verdugo (24), Renfroe (23), Jones (3), Altuve 2 (23), Tucker 4 (35), Bregman 2 (29), Correa (27). SB_Straw (6). SF_Jones.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Martinez); Houston 2 (Díaz, Tucker). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Houston 6 for 9.

Runners moved up_Straw. GIDP_Bregman, Straw.

DP_Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Santana; Santana, Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Santana).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Rodríguez, L, 5-4 4 2-3 7 6 6 2 4 97 5.64
Brewer 1 4 4 4 3 1 30 36.00
P.Valdez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 4.19
Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 5.11
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy, W, 4-2 6 3 1 1 1 9 87 3.02
Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 6.75
Rodriguez 2 2 1 1 0 0 23 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-2, P.Valdez 2-2. HBP_Andriese (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:15. A_28,543 (41,168).

