Houston 11, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 5 2 1 12 Hernández cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Verdugo lf 3 0 1 1 0 1 .287 Arroyo 2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .273 Martinez dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .323 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .321 Dalbec 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Devers 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Plawecki c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Santana 1b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Vázquez c-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Gonzalez 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Renfroe rf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .258

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 11 13 10 6 9 Altuve 2b 3 3 2 2 1 0 .303 García 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 McCormick lf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .203 Bregman 3b 3 2 1 2 1 1 .298 Correa ss 3 2 2 1 2 1 .280 Tucker rf 5 1 3 4 0 0 .240 Díaz 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .257 Jones dh 2 0 1 1 1 0 .208 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .237 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .162

Boston 000 001 010_2 5 0 Houston 022 025 00x_11 13 0

LOB_Boston 4, Houston 6. 2B_Vázquez (9), Renfroe (10), Verdugo (9), Arroyo (8), Correa (12). HR_Renfroe (7), off Rodriguez; Altuve (7), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Verdugo (24), Renfroe (23), Jones (3), Altuve 2 (23), Tucker 4 (35), Bregman 2 (29), Correa (27). SB_Straw (6). SF_Jones.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Martinez); Houston 2 (Díaz, Tucker). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Houston 6 for 9.

Runners moved up_Straw. GIDP_Bregman, Straw.

DP_Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Santana; Santana, Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Santana).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodríguez, L, 5-4 4 2-3 7 6 6 2 4 97 5.64 Brewer 1 4 4 4 3 1 30 36.00 P.Valdez 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 2 21 4.19 Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 5.11

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 4-2 6 3 1 1 1 9 87 3.02 Paredes 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 6.75 Rodriguez 2 2 1 1 0 0 23 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-2, P.Valdez 2-2. HBP_Andriese (Bregman).

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:15. A_28,543 (41,168).

