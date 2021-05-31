Houston 11, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|1
|12
|
|Hernández cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Verdugo lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Arroyo 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.321
|Dalbec 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Plawecki c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Santana 1b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.150
|Vázquez c-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gonzalez 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Renfroe rf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|11
|13
|10
|6
|9
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.303
|García 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.203
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.298
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|.280
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.240
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Jones dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.208
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.162
|Boston
|000
|001
|010_2
|5
|0
|Houston
|022
|025
|00x_11
|13
|0
LOB_Boston 4, Houston 6. 2B_Vázquez (9), Renfroe (10), Verdugo (9), Arroyo (8), Correa (12). HR_Renfroe (7), off Rodriguez; Altuve (7), off Rodríguez. RBIs_Verdugo (24), Renfroe (23), Jones (3), Altuve 2 (23), Tucker 4 (35), Bregman 2 (29), Correa (27). SB_Straw (6). SF_Jones.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Martinez); Houston 2 (Díaz, Tucker). RISP_Boston 1 for 6; Houston 6 for 9.
Runners moved up_Straw. GIDP_Bregman, Straw.
DP_Boston 2 (Gonzalez, Bogaerts, Santana; Santana, Bogaerts, Gonzalez, Santana).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodríguez, L, 5-4
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|4
|97
|5.64
|Brewer
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|3
|1
|30
|36.00
|P.Valdez
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|21
|4.19
|Andriese
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|5.11
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 4-2
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|87
|3.02
|Paredes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|6.75
|Rodriguez
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Brewer 2-2, P.Valdez 2-2. HBP_Andriese (Bregman).
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:15. A_28,543 (41,168).
