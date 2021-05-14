On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Texas 3

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 12:11 am
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 4 3 6 12
Calhoun lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .309
1-White pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127
b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Heim c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Solak 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .264
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .283
Gallo rf 5 0 0 1 0 2 .206
A.García cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .288
Dahl dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .214
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .284
Culberson 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Trevino c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .244
a-Ibáñez ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 4 11 3 7 8
Altuve 2b 5 0 2 3 1 1 .291
Brantley lf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .305
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 2 0 .308
Alvarez dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .350
2-McCormick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .214
Díaz 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .280
Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .208
Castro c 2 1 1 0 2 1 .231
Texas 111 000 000 00_3 4 0
Houston 030 000 000 01_4 11 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Trevino in the 10th. b-grounded out for White in the 10th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Alvarez in the 10th.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

LOB_Texas 8, Houston 14. 2B_Altuve (6), Bregman (7), Alvarez (10), Brantley (13). HR_Calhoun (4), off Javier. RBIs_Calhoun (10), Trevino (4), Gallo (18), Altuve 3 (17). SF_Trevino. S_Straw, Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Calhoun, A.García, Solak, Dahl); Houston 7 (Correa, Díaz 2, Bregman 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 11; Houston 2 for 18.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Gallo, A.García, Tucker 2, Correa. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Texas 2 (Calhoun, Solak, Calhoun; Gallo, Heim, Gallo); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Díaz).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz 5 8 3 3 3 3 95 4.60
King 2 2 0 0 0 2 27 1.80
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.38
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.69
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 2 0 6 2.25
Martin, L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 9 3.38
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Javier 7 4 3 3 2 6 99 3.08
Stanek 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 1.65
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.59
Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.79
Raley, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 7.80

IBB_off Kennedy (Tucker), off Kennedy (Díaz), off Martin (Altuve), off Martin (Bregman). WP_Martin, Javier, Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:44. A_16,340 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration