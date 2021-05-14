Houston 4, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|4
|3
|6
|12
|
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.309
|1-White pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|b-Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Solak 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Gallo rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.206
|A.García cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Culberson 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|a-Ibáñez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|3
|7
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.291
|Brantley lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.308
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|2-McCormick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.214
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Castro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.231
|Texas
|111
|000
|000
|00_3
|4
|0
|Houston
|030
|000
|000
|01_4
|11
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Trevino in the 10th. b-grounded out for White in the 10th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Alvarez in the 10th.
LOB_Texas 8, Houston 14. 2B_Altuve (6), Bregman (7), Alvarez (10), Brantley (13). HR_Calhoun (4), off Javier. RBIs_Calhoun (10), Trevino (4), Gallo (18), Altuve 3 (17). SF_Trevino. S_Straw, Castro.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Calhoun, A.García, Solak, Dahl); Houston 7 (Correa, Díaz 2, Bregman 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 11; Houston 2 for 18.
Runners moved up_Lowe, Gallo, A.García, Tucker 2, Correa. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Texas 2 (Calhoun, Solak, Calhoun; Gallo, Heim, Gallo); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Díaz).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|3
|95
|4.60
|King
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|1.80
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.38
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.69
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|2.25
|Martin, L, 0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9
|3.38
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Javier
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|99
|3.08
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|1.65
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.59
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.79
|Raley, W, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|7.80
IBB_off Kennedy (Tucker), off Kennedy (Díaz), off Martin (Altuve), off Martin (Bregman). WP_Martin, Javier, Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:44. A_16,340 (41,168).
