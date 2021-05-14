Houston 4, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 4 3 6 12 Calhoun lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .309 1-White pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .127 b-Davis ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Heim c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Solak 2b 5 1 1 0 0 3 .264 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .283 Gallo rf 5 0 0 1 0 2 .206 A.García cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .288 Dahl dh 4 0 0 0 1 2 .214 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .284 Culberson 3b-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 Trevino c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .244 a-Ibáñez ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .222

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 4 11 3 7 8 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 3 1 1 .291 Brantley lf 6 0 1 0 0 2 .305 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 2 0 .308 Alvarez dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .350 2-McCormick pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Correa ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .214 Díaz 1b 4 1 2 0 1 0 .280 Straw cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .208 Castro c 2 1 1 0 2 1 .231

Texas 111 000 000 00_3 4 0 Houston 030 000 000 01_4 11 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Trevino in the 10th. b-grounded out for White in the 10th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 8th. 2-ran for Alvarez in the 10th.

LOB_Texas 8, Houston 14. 2B_Altuve (6), Bregman (7), Alvarez (10), Brantley (13). HR_Calhoun (4), off Javier. RBIs_Calhoun (10), Trevino (4), Gallo (18), Altuve 3 (17). SF_Trevino. S_Straw, Castro.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Calhoun, A.García, Solak, Dahl); Houston 7 (Correa, Díaz 2, Bregman 2). RISP_Texas 0 for 11; Houston 2 for 18.

Runners moved up_Lowe, Gallo, A.García, Tucker 2, Correa. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Texas 2 (Calhoun, Solak, Calhoun; Gallo, Heim, Gallo); Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Díaz).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz 5 8 3 3 3 3 95 4.60 King 2 2 0 0 0 2 27 1.80 Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.38 Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.69 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 2 0 6 2.25 Martin, L, 0-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1 9 3.38

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Javier 7 4 3 3 2 6 99 3.08 Stanek 1 0 0 0 2 2 22 1.65 Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.59 Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.79 Raley, W, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 7.80

IBB_off Kennedy (Tucker), off Kennedy (Díaz), off Martin (Altuve), off Martin (Bregman). WP_Martin, Javier, Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:44. A_16,340 (41,168).

