Houston 4, Texas 3

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|4
|3
|
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|3
|
|Calhoun lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|
|White pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|
|Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Heim c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Solak 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCormick pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo rf
|5
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|A.García cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Dahl dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Culberson 3b-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Trevino c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ibáñez ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|111
|000
|000
|00
|—
|3
|Houston
|030
|000
|000
|01
|—
|4
DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 8, Houston 14. 2B_Altuve (6), Bregman (7), Alvarez (10), Brantley (13). HR_Calhoun (4). SF_Trevino (2). S_Straw (1), Castro (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Foltynewicz
|5
|
|8
|3
|3
|3
|3
|King
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sborz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Martin L,0-1
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Pressly
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Abreu
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Raley W,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
WP_Martin, Javier, Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:44. A_16,340 (41,168).
