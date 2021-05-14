On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Houston 4, Texas 3

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 12:13 am
< a min read
      
Texas Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 4 3 Totals 39 4 11 3
Calhoun lf 3 1 1 1 Altuve 2b 5 0 2 3
White pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Brantley lf 6 0 1 0
Davis ph 1 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Heim c 0 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 5 0 2 0
Solak 2b 5 1 1 0 McCormick pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 5 0 0 0
Gallo rf 5 0 0 1 Tucker rf 4 1 1 0
A.García cf 5 1 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 1 2 0
Dahl dh 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 1 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 1 0 Castro c 2 1 1 0
Culberson 3b-lf 4 0 0 0
Trevino c 2 0 0 1
Ibáñez ph-3b 0 0 0 0
Texas 111 000 000 00 3
Houston 030 000 000 01 4

DP_Texas 2, Houston 1. LOB_Texas 8, Houston 14. 2B_Altuve (6), Bregman (7), Alvarez (10), Brantley (13). HR_Calhoun (4). SF_Trevino (2). S_Straw (1), Castro (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Foltynewicz 5 8 3 3 3 3
King 2 2 0 0 0 2
Sborz 1 1 0 0 0 2
Rodríguez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 2 0
Martin L,0-1 2-3 0 1 0 2 1
Houston
Javier 7 4 3 3 2 6
Stanek 1 0 0 0 2 2
Pressly 1 0 0 0 0 1
Abreu 1 0 0 0 1 1
Raley W,1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2

WP_Martin, Javier, Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:44. A_16,340 (41,168).

