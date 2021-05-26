Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 3 2 3 10 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285 Turner dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266 W.Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Lux ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279 Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267 a-Pujols ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Tsutsugo lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .176 Neuse 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .189

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 5 4 3 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .311 Díaz lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .276 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .313 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .233 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .312 Correa ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .269 T.Jones dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154 Straw cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234 Maldonado c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .158

Los Angeles 001 000 010_2 3 1 Houston 100 001 30x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Beaty in the 7th.

E_Lux (3), Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. HR_Neuse (3), off Stanek; Altuve (6), off Bauer; Correa (7), off Bauer; Díaz (2), off N.Jones. RBIs_Muncy (26), Neuse (4), Altuve 2 (21), Correa (23), Díaz 2 (15). SB_Tucker (5). CS_Gurriel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (W.Smith, Pujols); Houston 4 (T.Jones, Gurriel, Maldonado). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Houston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_T.Jones. GIDP_T.Jones.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, L, 5-3 6 4 2 2 4 3 100 2.07 N.Jones 1 2 3 2 0 0 21 6.75 Santana 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 6.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia, W, 3-3 6 2 1 0 1 7 100 2.93 Raley, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.20 Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.86 Abreu, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 4.21

HBP_Santana (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:05. A_30,939 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.