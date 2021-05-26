Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|3
|10
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|a-Pujols ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Tsutsugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.176
|Neuse 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.189
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|4
|3
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.276
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.313
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.312
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.269
|T.Jones dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|010_2
|3
|1
|Houston
|100
|001
|30x_5
|8
|1
a-struck out for Beaty in the 7th.
E_Lux (3), Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. HR_Neuse (3), off Stanek; Altuve (6), off Bauer; Correa (7), off Bauer; Díaz (2), off N.Jones. RBIs_Muncy (26), Neuse (4), Altuve 2 (21), Correa (23), Díaz 2 (15). SB_Tucker (5). CS_Gurriel (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (W.Smith, Pujols); Houston 4 (T.Jones, Gurriel, Maldonado). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Houston 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_T.Jones. GIDP_T.Jones.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Pujols).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 5-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|100
|2.07
|N.Jones
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|21
|6.75
|Santana
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|6.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 3-3
|6
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|100
|2.93
|Raley, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.20
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.86
|Abreu, S, 1-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|4.21
HBP_Santana (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:05. A_30,939 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments