Sports News

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 11:02 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 3 2 3 10
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .285
Turner dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266
W.Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Lux ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .267
a-Pujols ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Tsutsugo lf 3 1 1 0 0 2 .176
Neuse 3b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .189
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 5 4 3
Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 0 0 .311
Díaz lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .276
Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .313
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .233
Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .312
Correa ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .269
T.Jones dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .154
Straw cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .234
Maldonado c 4 1 0 0 0 1 .158
Los Angeles 001 000 010_2 3 1
Houston 100 001 30x_5 8 1

a-struck out for Beaty in the 7th.

E_Lux (3), Garcia (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. HR_Neuse (3), off Stanek; Altuve (6), off Bauer; Correa (7), off Bauer; Díaz (2), off N.Jones. RBIs_Muncy (26), Neuse (4), Altuve 2 (21), Correa (23), Díaz 2 (15). SB_Tucker (5). CS_Gurriel (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (W.Smith, Pujols); Houston 4 (T.Jones, Gurriel, Maldonado). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 3; Houston 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_T.Jones. GIDP_T.Jones.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Pujols).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, L, 5-3 6 4 2 2 4 3 100 2.07
N.Jones 1 2 3 2 0 0 21 6.75
Santana 1 2 0 0 0 0 14 6.00
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia, W, 3-3 6 2 1 0 1 7 100 2.93
Raley, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.20
Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 1 13 3.86
Abreu, S, 1-4 1 0 0 0 2 1 24 4.21

HBP_Santana (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:05. A_30,939 (41,168).

Comments

