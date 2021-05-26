Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 31 5 8 5 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2 Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1 Díaz lf 4 1 1 2 Turner dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0 W.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 Lux ss 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 2 1 Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Jones dh 4 0 0 0 Pujols ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 2 0 Tsutsugo lf 3 1 1 0 Maldonado c 4 1 0 0 Neuse 3b 3 1 1 1

Los Angeles 001 000 010 — 2 Houston 100 001 30x — 5

E_Lux (3), Garcia (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. HR_Neuse (3), Altuve (6), Correa (7), Díaz (2). SB_Tucker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Bauer L,5-3 6 4 2 2 4 3 N.Jones 1 2 3 2 0 0 Santana 1 2 0 0 0 0

Houston Garcia W,3-3 6 2 1 0 1 7 Raley H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 1 Abreu S,1-4 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Santana (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:05. A_30,939 (41,168).

