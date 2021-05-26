Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Jones dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Neuse 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|010
|—
|2
|Houston
|100
|001
|30x
|—
|5
E_Lux (3), Garcia (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. HR_Neuse (3), Altuve (6), Correa (7), Díaz (2). SB_Tucker (5).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bauer L,5-3
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|N.Jones
|1
|
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Santana
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,3-3
|6
|
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Raley H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Abreu S,1-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Santana (Gurriel).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:05. A_30,939 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments