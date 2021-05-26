On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

By The Associated Press
May 26, 2021 11:04 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 3 2 Totals 31 5 8 5
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 4 2 2 2
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1 Díaz lf 4 1 1 2
Turner dh 3 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 3 0 0 0
W.Smith c 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0
Lux ss 3 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 3 0 1 0
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Correa ss 3 1 2 1
Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 T.Jones dh 4 0 0 0
Pujols ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Straw cf 4 0 2 0
Tsutsugo lf 3 1 1 0 Maldonado c 4 1 0 0
Neuse 3b 3 1 1 1
Los Angeles 001 000 010 2
Houston 100 001 30x 5

E_Lux (3), Garcia (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Houston 0. LOB_Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. HR_Neuse (3), Altuve (6), Correa (7), Díaz (2). SB_Tucker (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Bauer L,5-3 6 4 2 2 4 3
N.Jones 1 2 3 2 0 0
Santana 1 2 0 0 0 0
Houston
Garcia W,3-3 6 2 1 0 1 7
Raley H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Stanek 1 1 1 1 0 1
Abreu S,1-4 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Santana (Gurriel).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

T_3:05. A_30,939 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 ARPA-E Energy Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor reunites with family after seventh-month deployment on the USS Somerset