Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 34 4 9 4 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 3 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 3 2 Urshela 3b 3 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Wade 3b 0 0 0 0 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 0 Tucker rf 2 2 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 1 3 1 Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 McCormick pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Frazier lf 3 1 1 2 Maldonado c 4 1 3 2 Gardner lf 1 0 1 0

Houston 000 100 132 — 7 New York 001 200 010 — 4

E_Urshela (4). DP_Houston 2, New York 2. LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Urshela (5). HR_Alvarez 2 (5), Altuve (2), Maldonado (1), Stanton (9), Frazier (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston McCullers Jr. 6 6 3 3 4 8 Scrubb W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pressly S,5-5 2 3 1 1 0 2

New York Cole 7 5 2 2 0 4 Green L,0-3 BS,1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 Luetge 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Wilson 1 1 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:14. A_10,042 (47,309).

