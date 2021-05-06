On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:42 pm
< a min read
      
Houston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 7 10 7 Totals 34 4 9 4
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 3 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 2 3 2 Urshela 3b 3 0 2 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 Wade 3b 0 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 1 1 0
Tucker rf 2 2 0 0 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 1 3 1
Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0
McCormick pr-cf 1 1 0 0 Frazier lf 3 1 1 2
Maldonado c 4 1 3 2 Gardner lf 1 0 1 0
Houston 000 100 132 7
New York 001 200 010 4

E_Urshela (4). DP_Houston 2, New York 2. LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Urshela (5). HR_Alvarez 2 (5), Altuve (2), Maldonado (1), Stanton (9), Frazier (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
McCullers Jr. 6 6 3 3 4 8
Scrubb W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pressly S,5-5 2 3 1 1 0 2
New York
Cole 7 5 2 2 0 4
Green L,0-3 BS,1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1
Luetge 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Wilson 1 1 2 2 1 1

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:14. A_10,042 (47,309).

