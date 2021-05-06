Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Frazier lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|100
|132
|—
|7
|New York
|001
|200
|010
|—
|4
E_Urshela (4). DP_Houston 2, New York 2. LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Urshela (5). HR_Alvarez 2 (5), Altuve (2), Maldonado (1), Stanton (9), Frazier (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McCullers Jr.
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|8
|Scrubb W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pressly S,5-5
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Green L,0-3 BS,1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Luetge
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:14. A_10,042 (47,309).
