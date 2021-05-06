On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

By The Associated Press
May 6, 2021 4:40 pm
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 7 10 7 2 6
Altuve 2b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .256
Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Alvarez dh 4 2 3 2 0 1 .337
Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Tucker rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .179
Straw cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
a-Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290
1-McCormick pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .154
Maldonado c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .129
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 4 11
LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .312
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255
Urshela 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .287
Wade 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243
Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Hicks cf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .202
Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
Frazier lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .151
Gardner lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Houston 000 100 132_7 10 0
New York 001 200 010_4 9 1

a-singled for Straw in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Urshela (4). LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Urshela (5). HR_Alvarez 2 (5), off Cole; Altuve (2), off Green; Maldonado (1), off Wilson; Stanton (9), off McCullers Jr.; Frazier (3), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (17), Altuve 3 (12), Maldonado 2 (2), Stanton (23), Frazier 2 (5), Hicks (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Gurriel); New York 3 (Ford 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_Brantley, Higashioka, Stanton.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Urshela, Ford; Ford, Torres).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
McCullers Jr. 6 6 3 3 4 8 105 3.58
Scrubb, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.00
Pressly, S, 5-5 2 3 1 1 0 2 32 1.93
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole 7 5 2 2 0 4 97 1.61
Green, L, 0-3, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 18 2.50
Luetge 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 25 3.63
Wilson 1 1 2 2 1 1 16 7.04

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:14. A_10,042 (47,309).

