Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|7
|10
|7
|2
|6
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.256
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.337
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Tucker rf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.179
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|a-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|1-McCormick pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.129
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|4
|11
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.312
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Wade 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Torres ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Ford 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.202
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Frazier lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.151
|Gardner lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Houston
|000
|100
|132_7
|10
|0
|New York
|001
|200
|010_4
|9
|1
a-singled for Straw in the 8th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.
E_Urshela (4). LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Urshela (5). HR_Alvarez 2 (5), off Cole; Altuve (2), off Green; Maldonado (1), off Wilson; Stanton (9), off McCullers Jr.; Frazier (3), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (17), Altuve 3 (12), Maldonado 2 (2), Stanton (23), Frazier 2 (5), Hicks (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Gurriel); New York 3 (Ford 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; New York 0 for 3.
GIDP_Brantley, Higashioka, Stanton.
DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Urshela, Ford; Ford, Torres).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McCullers Jr.
|6
|
|6
|3
|3
|4
|8
|105
|3.58
|Scrubb, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.00
|Pressly, S, 5-5
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|1.93
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|4
|97
|1.61
|Green, L, 0-3, BS, 1-2
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|18
|2.50
|Luetge
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|25
|3.63
|Wilson
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|7.04
Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.
T_3:14. A_10,042 (47,309).
