Houston 7, N.Y. Yankees 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 7 10 7 2 6 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .256 Brantley lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .311 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Alvarez dh 4 2 3 2 0 1 .337 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Correa ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Tucker rf 2 2 0 0 2 0 .179 Straw cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222 a-Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290 1-McCormick pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .154 Maldonado c 4 1 3 2 0 1 .129

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 4 11 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 1 2 .312 Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Urshela 3b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .287 Wade 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Torres ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .243 Ford 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Hicks cf 3 1 3 1 1 0 .202 Higashioka c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220 Frazier lf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .151 Gardner lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .200

Houston 000 100 132_7 10 0 New York 001 200 010_4 9 1

a-singled for Straw in the 8th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 8th.

E_Urshela (4). LOB_Houston 3, New York 7. 2B_Urshela (5). HR_Alvarez 2 (5), off Cole; Altuve (2), off Green; Maldonado (1), off Wilson; Stanton (9), off McCullers Jr.; Frazier (3), off McCullers Jr.. RBIs_Alvarez 2 (17), Altuve 3 (12), Maldonado 2 (2), Stanton (23), Frazier 2 (5), Hicks (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Gurriel); New York 3 (Ford 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 3; New York 0 for 3.

GIDP_Brantley, Higashioka, Stanton.

DP_Houston 2 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel; Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel); New York 2 (LeMahieu, Urshela, Ford; Ford, Torres).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McCullers Jr. 6 6 3 3 4 8 105 3.58 Scrubb, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 16 6.00 Pressly, S, 5-5 2 3 1 1 0 2 32 1.93

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole 7 5 2 2 0 4 97 1.61 Green, L, 0-3, BS, 1-2 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 18 2.50 Luetge 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 25 3.63 Wilson 1 1 2 2 1 1 16 7.04

Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jose Navas; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T_3:14. A_10,042 (47,309).

