Sports News

Houston 7, San Diego 4

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 5:16 pm
< a min read
      
San Diego Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 29 7 5 7
Pham dh 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0
Profar lf 4 0 1 0 McCormick lf 4 1 1 0
Myers rf 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 1
Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 2 0 0
Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 3
Kim 3b 4 1 1 2 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 2
Marcano 2b 4 0 0 0 Jones dh 3 0 1 1
Rivas c 4 1 2 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Mateo cf 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
San Diego 000 010 003 4
Houston 403 000 00x 7

DP_San Diego 0, Houston 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Houston 2. 2B_Díaz (8). HR_Rivas (1), Myers (6), Kim (3), Tucker (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Snell L,1-2 3 5 7 7 3 3
Musgrove 5 0 0 0 0 3
Houston
Greinke W,5-2 8 6 1 1 1 4
Scrubb 1 3 3 3 1 2

HBP_Musgrove (Díaz). WP_Snell(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:47. A_29,019 (41,168).

