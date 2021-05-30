Houston 7, San Diego 4

San Diego Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 29 7 5 7 Pham dh 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 1 1 0 Profar lf 4 0 1 0 McCormick lf 4 1 1 0 Myers rf 4 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 3 1 0 1 Tatis Jr. ss 3 0 1 0 Correa ss 2 2 0 0 Hosmer 1b 3 1 1 0 Tucker rf 4 1 1 3 Kim 3b 4 1 1 2 Díaz 1b 3 1 1 2 Marcano 2b 4 0 0 0 Jones dh 3 0 1 1 Rivas c 4 1 2 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 Mateo cf 4 0 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0

San Diego 000 010 003 — 4 Houston 403 000 00x — 7

DP_San Diego 0, Houston 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Houston 2. 2B_Díaz (8). HR_Rivas (1), Myers (6), Kim (3), Tucker (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

San Diego Snell L,1-2 3 5 7 7 3 3 Musgrove 5 0 0 0 0 3

Houston Greinke W,5-2 8 6 1 1 1 4 Scrubb 1 3 3 3 1 2

HBP_Musgrove (Díaz). WP_Snell(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:47. A_29,019 (41,168).

