Houston 7, San Diego 4

|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|29
|7
|5
|7
|
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Correa ss
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Kim 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jones dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rivas c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mateo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|San Diego
|000
|010
|003
|—
|4
|Houston
|403
|000
|00x
|—
|7
DP_San Diego 0, Houston 2. LOB_San Diego 5, Houston 2. 2B_Díaz (8). HR_Rivas (1), Myers (6), Kim (3), Tucker (11).
|San Diego
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Snell L,1-2
|3
|
|5
|7
|7
|3
|3
|Musgrove
|5
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,5-2
|8
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Scrubb
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
HBP_Musgrove (Díaz). WP_Snell(2).
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_2:47. A_29,019 (41,168).
