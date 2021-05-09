On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 7, Toronto 4

By The Associated Press
May 9, 2021 7:30 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 11 4 Totals 31 7 9 7
Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1
Bichette ss 4 1 2 2 Brantley lf 3 0 1 1
Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0
Hernández rf 4 0 2 0 Alvarez dh 4 1 3 0
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Gurriel 1b 2 2 0 0
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 3 2 4
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 García ss 3 0 1 1
Tellez 1b 4 1 2 1 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
McGuire c 2 1 1 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Jansen ph-c 2 0 0 0
Toronto 000 040 000 4
Houston 012 400 00x 7

DP_Toronto 0, Houston 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Houston 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Bichette (7), Brantley (11), Alvarez (9). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Tellez (2), Altuve (3), Tucker (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Pearson L,0-1 2 1-3 4 3 3 5 0
Payamps 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Kay 2 1-3 4 3 3 2 3
Cole 2 0 0 0 0 1
Houston
Greinke 4 9 4 4 0 4
Abreu W,2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Emanuel H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
Stanek H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Scrubb H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pressly S,6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2

Greinke pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Kay (Maldonado). WP_Kay.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:30. A_24,355 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg