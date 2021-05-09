Houston 7, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker rf
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|García ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McGuire c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Toronto
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
|Houston
|012
|400
|00x
|—
|7
DP_Toronto 0, Houston 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Houston 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Bichette (7), Brantley (11), Alvarez (9). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Tellez (2), Altuve (3), Tucker (6).
|Toronto
|Pearson L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|Payamps
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kay
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Cole
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Houston
|Greinke
|4
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|Abreu W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emanuel H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Scrubb H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Greinke pitched to 5 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Kay (Maldonado). WP_Kay.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:30. A_24,355 (41,168).
