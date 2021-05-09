Houston 7, Toronto 4

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 11 4 0 11 Semien 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .262 Bichette ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .267 Guerrero Jr. dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .310 Hernández rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .295 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .206 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Tellez 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .197 McGuire c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .250 a-Jansen ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .101

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 9 7 7 5 Altuve 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .283 Brantley lf 3 0 1 1 2 0 .310 Bregman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .312 Alvarez dh 4 1 3 0 0 0 .362 Gurriel 1b 2 2 0 0 2 0 .333 Tucker rf 3 3 2 4 1 0 .188 García ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .188 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .204 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .136

Toronto 000 040 000_4 11 0 Houston 012 400 00x_7 9 0

a-struck out for McGuire in the 6th.

LOB_Toronto 5, Houston 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Bichette (7), Brantley (11), Alvarez (9). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Tellez (2), off Greinke; Altuve (3), off Payamps; Tucker (6), off Kay. RBIs_Tellez (4), Bichette 2 (20), Guerrero Jr. (23), Brantley (8), Tucker 4 (20), García (2), Altuve (13). CS_Straw (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Guerrero Jr.); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Bregman, Tucker). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Houston 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Grichuk, Biggio. GIDP_Grichuk.

DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pearson, L, 0-1 2 1-3 4 3 3 5 0 64 11.57 Payamps 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1 14 2.35 Kay 2 1-3 4 3 3 2 3 66 10.24 Cole 2 0 0 0 0 1 24 0.00

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 4 9 4 4 0 4 88 4.23 Abreu, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.00 Emanuel, H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 16 2.63 Stanek, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 1.76 Scrubb, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.18 Pressly, S, 6-6 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 1-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP_Kay (Maldonado). WP_Kay.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.

T_3:30. A_24,355 (41,168).

