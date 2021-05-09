Houston 7, Toronto 4

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|11
|4
|0
|11
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.310
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.206
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.197
|McGuire c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Jansen ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.101
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|7
|7
|5
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.310
|Bregman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.312
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.362
|Gurriel 1b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|Tucker rf
|3
|3
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.188
|García ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.188
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.204
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|Toronto
|000
|040
|000_4
|11
|0
|Houston
|012
|400
|00x_7
|9
|0
a-struck out for McGuire in the 6th.
LOB_Toronto 5, Houston 8. 2B_Hernández (1), Bichette (7), Brantley (11), Alvarez (9). 3B_Tucker (1). HR_Tellez (2), off Greinke; Altuve (3), off Payamps; Tucker (6), off Kay. RBIs_Tellez (4), Bichette 2 (20), Guerrero Jr. (23), Brantley (8), Tucker 4 (20), García (2), Altuve (13). CS_Straw (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Gurriel Jr. 2, Guerrero Jr.); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Bregman, Tucker). RISP_Toronto 2 for 7; Houston 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Grichuk, Biggio. GIDP_Grichuk.
DP_Houston 1 (Bregman, Altuve, Gurriel).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pearson, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|5
|0
|64
|11.57
|Payamps
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.35
|Kay
|2
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|66
|10.24
|Cole
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|4
|
|9
|4
|4
|0
|4
|88
|4.23
|Abreu, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.00
|Emanuel, H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.63
|Stanek, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|1.76
|Scrubb, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.18
|Pressly, S, 6-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Payamps 1-0, Abreu 1-0. HBP_Kay (Maldonado). WP_Kay.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Jose Navas.
T_3:30. A_24,355 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments