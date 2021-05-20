Houston 8, Oakland 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 8 15 8 5 8 Altuve 2b 6 1 2 1 0 1 .308 Brantley lf 5 1 3 1 0 1 .311 McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Bregman 3b 2 3 0 0 3 1 .312 Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 1 1 .343 Gurriel 1b 5 1 4 4 0 0 .338 Correa ss 4 0 2 2 1 0 .264 García ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .190 Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .225 Straw cf 5 1 3 0 0 1 .236 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .144 a-Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .220

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 4 1 0 10 Canha dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .248 b-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .243 Barrera cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .228 Brown lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Pinder lf-3b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Murphy c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .214 A.Garcia c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209 Andrus ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .187

Houston 200 000 330_8 15 2 Oakland 010 000 000_1 4 0

a-lined out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-reached on error for Lowrie in the 9th.

E_Brantley (1), Bregman (4). LOB_Houston 11, Oakland 3. 2B_Gurriel 2 (15), Murphy (7). HR_Altuve (5), off Montas. RBIs_Altuve (18), Correa 2 (21), Gurriel 4 (36), Brantley (13), Murphy (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Bregman, Straw, Correa); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Laureano). RISP_Houston 5 for 12; Oakland 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Maldonado, Lowrie.

DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 4-1 8 4 1 1 0 8 89 3.77 Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 2 22 2.65

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 5-3 5 7 2 2 2 6 98 4.79 Guerra 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 38 3.86 Romo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 6.00 Kolarek 1 3 3 3 2 1 34 8.00 Guduan 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 7.59

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-1. PB_A.Garcia (2).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:18. A_3,925 (46,847).

