Houston 8, Oakland 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|5
|8
|
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.311
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Bregman 3b
|2
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.312
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.343
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|.338
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.264
|García ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.190
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.144
|a-Castro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|10
|
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|b-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.243
|Barrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Pinder lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|A.Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.187
|Houston
|200
|000
|330_8
|15
|2
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000_1
|4
|0
a-lined out for Maldonado in the 9th. b-reached on error for Lowrie in the 9th.
E_Brantley (1), Bregman (4). LOB_Houston 11, Oakland 3. 2B_Gurriel 2 (15), Murphy (7). HR_Altuve (5), off Montas. RBIs_Altuve (18), Correa 2 (21), Gurriel 4 (36), Brantley (13), Murphy (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 6 (Tucker 2, Bregman, Straw, Correa); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Laureano). RISP_Houston 5 for 12; Oakland 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Maldonado. GIDP_Maldonado, Lowrie.
DP_Houston 1 (Correa, Gurriel); Oakland 1 (Chapman, Lowrie, Olson).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 4-1
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|89
|3.77
|Emanuel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.65
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 5-3
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|98
|4.79
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|38
|3.86
|Romo
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|6.00
|Kolarek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|34
|8.00
|Guduan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|7.59
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-1. PB_A.Garcia (2).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:18. A_3,925 (46,847).
