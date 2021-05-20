Houston 8, Oakland 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|41
|8
|15
|8
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|6
|1
|2
|1
|
|Canha dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|3
|0
|0
|
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Barrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|1
|4
|4
|
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pinder lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Straw cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|
|Murphy c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Garcia c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Piscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|200
|000
|330
|—
|8
|Oakland
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
E_Brantley (1), Bregman (4). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 11, Oakland 3. 2B_Gurriel 2 (15), Murphy (7). HR_Altuve (5).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke W,4-1
|8
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Emanuel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Montas L,5-3
|5
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|6
|Guerra
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Romo
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kolarek
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Guduan
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:18. A_3,925 (46,847).
