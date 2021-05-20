Trending:
Houston 8, Oakland 1

By The Associated Press
May 20, 2021 1:16 am
< a min read
      
Houston Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 41 8 15 8 Totals 31 1 4 1
Altuve 2b 6 1 2 1 Canha dh 4 0 1 0
Brantley lf 5 1 3 1 Lowrie 2b 3 0 0 0
McCormick lf 0 0 0 0 Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 2 3 0 0 Laureano cf 3 0 0 0
Alvarez dh 4 1 1 0 Barrera cf 1 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 5 1 4 4 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 2 2 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0
García ss 0 0 0 0 Brown lf 0 0 0 0
Tucker rf 5 0 0 0 Pinder lf-3b 3 1 1 0
Straw cf 5 1 3 0 Murphy c 1 0 1 1
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 A.Garcia c 2 0 0 0
Castro ph-c 1 0 0 0 Piscotty rf 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 0 1 0
Houston 200 000 330 8
Oakland 010 000 000 1

E_Brantley (1), Bregman (4). DP_Houston 1, Oakland 1. LOB_Houston 11, Oakland 3. 2B_Gurriel 2 (15), Murphy (7). HR_Altuve (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Greinke W,4-1 8 4 1 1 0 8
Emanuel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Oakland
Montas L,5-3 5 7 2 2 2 6
Guerra 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Romo 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1 3 3 3 2 1
Guduan 1 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Alan Porter; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:18. A_3,925 (46,847).

