Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 36 9 12 9 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1 Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 2 Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0 Gosselin 3b 3 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 2 3 0 Jay lf 3 0 2 0 Tucker rf 4 2 2 2 Butera c 2 0 0 1 McCormick cf 4 1 1 3 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0

Los Angeles 000 000 010 — 1 Houston 300 002 04x — 9

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Altuve (4), Gurriel (7), Tucker (8), Alvarez (7), McCormick (2). SF_Butera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Heaney L,1-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 0 5 Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Sandoval 2 3 4 4 1 1

Houston Urquidy 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 Bielak W,2-2 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 0 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:52. A_13,668 (41,168).

