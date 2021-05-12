Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 11:21 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 36 9 12 9
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1
Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 2
Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0
Gosselin 3b 3 1 0 0 Correa ss 3 2 3 0
Jay lf 3 0 2 0 Tucker rf 4 2 2 2
Butera c 2 0 0 1 McCormick cf 4 1 1 3
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 010 1
Houston 300 002 04x 9

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Altuve (4), Gurriel (7), Tucker (8), Alvarez (7), McCormick (2). SF_Butera (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Heaney L,1-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 0 5
Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Sandoval 2 3 4 4 1 1
Houston
Urquidy 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 4
Bielak W,2-2 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 2
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0

WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

T_2:52. A_13,668 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony