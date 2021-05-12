Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|Jay lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Butera c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|Houston
|300
|002
|04x
|—
|9
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Altuve (4), Gurriel (7), Tucker (8), Alvarez (7), McCormick (2). SF_Butera (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Heaney L,1-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|0
|5
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sandoval
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bielak W,2-2
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Scrubb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:52. A_13,668 (41,168).
