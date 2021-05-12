Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 1 6 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257 J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .328 Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .191 Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Gosselin 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .269 Jay lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .357 Butera c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .091

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 9 12 9 1 7 Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310 Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1 0 0 .347 Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .333 Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268 Correa ss 3 2 3 0 1 0 .255 Tucker rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .213 McCormick cf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .167 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .126

Los Angeles 000 000 010_1 6 0 Houston 300 002 04x_9 12 0

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Altuve (4), off Heaney; Gurriel (7), off Heaney; Tucker (8), off Heaney; Alvarez (7), off Sandoval; McCormick (2), off Sandoval. RBIs_Butera (2), Altuve (14), Gurriel 2 (30), Tucker 2 (23), Alvarez (22), McCormick 3 (10). SF_Butera.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Jay, Walsh, Gosselin); Houston 1 (Alvarez). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Houston 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Ohtani.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, L, 1-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 0 5 96 4.75 Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.00 Sandoval 2 3 4 4 1 1 40 6.14

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 44 3.22 Bielak, W, 2-2 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 53 4.91 Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70 Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-1. WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:52. A_13,668 (41,168).

