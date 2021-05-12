Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|6
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Rojas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Lagares cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gosselin 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Jay lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Butera c
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.091
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|9
|12
|9
|1
|7
|
|Altuve 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Brantley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.310
|Alvarez dh
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.347
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.333
|Díaz 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Correa ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|McCormick cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.167
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.126
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|0
|Houston
|300
|002
|04x_9
|12
|0
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Altuve (4), off Heaney; Gurriel (7), off Heaney; Tucker (8), off Heaney; Alvarez (7), off Sandoval; McCormick (2), off Sandoval. RBIs_Butera (2), Altuve (14), Gurriel 2 (30), Tucker 2 (23), Alvarez (22), McCormick 3 (10). SF_Butera.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Jay, Walsh, Gosselin); Houston 1 (Alvarez). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Houston 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Ohtani.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, L, 1-3
|5
|1-3
|9
|5
|5
|0
|5
|96
|4.75
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.00
|Sandoval
|2
|
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|40
|6.14
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy
|3
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|44
|3.22
|Bielak, W, 2-2
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|53
|4.91
|Scrubb
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.70
|Smith
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|6.75
Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-1. WP_Smith.
Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:52. A_13,668 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments