Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 6
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 0 0 0 .279
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .328
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Rojas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .191
Lagares cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Gosselin 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .269
Jay lf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .357
Butera c 2 0 0 1 0 1 .091
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 9 12 9 1 7
Altuve 2b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Brantley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .312
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .310
Alvarez dh 4 2 2 1 0 0 .347
Gurriel 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .333
Díaz 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Correa ss 3 2 3 0 1 0 .255
Tucker rf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .213
McCormick cf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .167
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .126
Los Angeles 000 000 010_1 6 0
Houston 300 002 04x_9 12 0

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 4. 2B_Rojas (8). HR_Altuve (4), off Heaney; Gurriel (7), off Heaney; Tucker (8), off Heaney; Alvarez (7), off Sandoval; McCormick (2), off Sandoval. RBIs_Butera (2), Altuve (14), Gurriel 2 (30), Tucker 2 (23), Alvarez (22), McCormick 3 (10). SF_Butera.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Jay, Walsh, Gosselin); Houston 1 (Alvarez). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Houston 1 for 2.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners moved up_Ohtani.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, L, 1-3 5 1-3 9 5 5 0 5 96 4.75
Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 6.00
Sandoval 2 3 4 4 1 1 40 6.14
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Urquidy 3 2-3 2 0 0 0 4 44 3.22
Bielak, W, 2-2 3 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 53 4.91
Scrubb 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.70
Smith 1 1 0 0 0 0 17 6.75

Inherited runners-scored_Scrubb 2-1. WP_Smith.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:52. A_13,668 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony