Husso makes 31 stops for first NHL shutout, Blues beat Wild

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues’ 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night.

Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won two in a row and seven of 11.

After winning four of its previous five, Minnesota was locked into the third spot in the West Division with the loss. St. Louis had already nailed down the fourth spot.

The teams will finish the regular season Thursday night in St. Louis.

Husso improved to 9-6-1. It was the first shutout of the season for the Blues leaving Buffalo as the only team without a shutout in this truncated 56-game season.

Perron pushed his points total to a team-high 55 (17 goals, 38 assists) in 55 games.

Barbashev stuffed in the rebound of Perron’s shot midway through the first period. Schwartz scored while falling to the ice to push the lead to 2-0 late in the opening period.

Krug scored his first goal since Jan. 23 off a pass from Ryan O’Reilly midway through the second period.

Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Wild. He was 5-0-2 in his previous seven road games.

THEY WILL COME

The Blues announced they will increase capacity to 5,000 for the upcoming playoffs. They were limited to 4,100 fans per game during the regular season.

HE’S BACK

St. Louis right wing Klim Kostin made his season debut after helping Avangard Omsk of the KHL to the Gagarin Cup championship late last month.

The first-round draft choice spent the last seven days in quarantine after arriving last week from Russia. He scored one goal in four games with St. Louis last season.

