Sports News

Indianapolis 500 Winners

By The Associated Press
May 30, 2021 4:07 pm
1 min read
      

2021 — Helio Castroneves

2020 — Takuma Sato

2019 — Simon Pagenaud

2018 — Will Power

2017 — Takuma Sato

2016 — Alexander Rossi

2015 — Juan Montoya

2014 — Ryan Hunter-Reay

2013 — Tony Kanaan

2012 — Dario Franchitti

2011 — Dan Wheldon

2010 — Dario Franchitti

2009 — Helio Castroneves

2008 — Scott Dixon

2007 — Dario Franchitti

2006 — Sam Hornish Jr.

2005 — Dan Wheldon

2004 — Buddy Rice

2003 — Gil de Ferran

2002 — Helio Castroneves

2001 — Helio Castroneves

2000 — Juan Montoya

1999 — Kenny Brack

1998 — Eddie Cheever

1997 — Arie Luyendyk Sr.

1996 — Buddy Lazier

1995 — Jacques Villeneuve

1994 — Al Unser Jr.

1993 — Emerson Fittipaldi

1992 — Al Unser Jr.

1991 — Rick Mears

1990 — Arie Luyendyk Sr.

1989 — Emerson Fittipaldi

1988 — Rick Mears

1987 — Al Unser Sr.

1986 — Bobby Rahal

1985 — Danny Sullivan

1984 — Rick Mears

1983 — Tom Sneva

1982 — Gordon Johncock

1981 — Bobby Unser

1980 — Johnny Rutherford

1979 — Rick Mears

1978 — Al Unser Sr.

1977 — A.J. Foyt

1976 — Johnny Rutherford

1975 — Bobby Unser

1974 — Johnny Rutherford

1973 — Gordon Johncock

1972 — Mark Donohue

1971 — Al Unser Sr.

1970 — Al Unser Sr.

1969 — Mario Andretti

1968 — Bobby Unser

1967 — A.J. Foyt

1966 — Graham Hill

1965 — Jimmy Clark

1964 — A.J. Foyt

1963 — Parnelli Jones

1962 — Rodger Ward

1961 — A.J. Foyt

1960 — Jim Rathmann

1959 — Rodger Ward

1958 — Jimmy Bryan

1957 — Sam Hanks

1956 — Pat Flaherty

1955 — Bob Sweikert

1954 — Bill Vukovich Sr.

1953 — Bill Vukovich Sr.

1952 — Troy Ruttman

1951 — Lee Wallard

1950 — Johnnie Parsons

1949 — Bill Holland

1948 — Mauri Rose

1947 — Mauri Rose

1946 — George Robson

1942-45 — No races, World War II

1941 — Floyd Davis and Mauri Rose

1940 — Wilbur Shaw

1939 — Wilbur Shaw

1938 — Floyd Roberts

1937 — Wilbur Shaw

1936 — Louis Meyer

1935 — Kelly Petillo

1934 — Bill Cummings

1933 — Louis Meyer

1932 — Fred Frame

1931 — Louis Schneider

1930 — Billy Arnold

1929 — Ray Keech

1928 — Louis Meyer

1927 — George Souders

1926 — Frank Lockhart

1925 — Pete DePaolo

1924 — L.L.Corum and Joe Boyer

1923 — Tommy Milton

1922 — Jimmy Murphy

1921 — Tommy Milton

1920 — Gaston Chevrolet

1919 — Howard Wilcox

1917-18 — No races, World War I

1916 — Dario Resta

1915 — Ralph DePalma

1914 — Rene Thomas

1913 — Jules Goux

1912 — Joe Dawson

1911 — Ray Harroun

