Indians put Reyes on 10-day IL with abdominal strain

By STEVE HERRICK
May 23, 2021 11:17 am
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians placed cleanup hitter Franmil Reyes on the 10-day injured list Sunday because of a strained left abdominal muscle.

Reyes was injured while fouling off a pitch in the sixth inning Saturday against Minnesota. He underwent an MRI on Sunday morning. The team is expected to provide a more detailed medical update before Sunday’s game, but Reyes could miss a significant amount of time.

Reyes’ absence will be a major setback for Cleveland’s offense, which has struggled most of the season. He leads the Indians with 29 RBIs and is second with 11 homers as the designated hitter.

Reyes and third baseman José Ramírez have carried Cleveland’s offense for most of the season. Reyes is batting .257 in 40 games. He hit a two-run homer in the first inning Saturday. Reyes doubled over in pain after taking a swing in the sixth and was replaced during the at-bat by Jordan Luplow.

Infielder Owen Miller, the top hitting prospect in Cleveland’s minor league system, was called up from Triple-A Columbus. Miller, 24, was batting .406 in 16 games at Columbus.

Miller hit two home runs with nine RBIs at Columbus. The right-handed hitter has played all four infield positions and left field.

Miller was acquired in a nine-player trade that sent pitcher Mike Clevinger to San Diego in August. He was drafted in the third round by the Padres in 2018.

Catcher Roberto Pérez, who had surgery for a broken right thumb earlier this month, was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

