Indians reinstate Reyes from paternity list, add Ramirez

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 7:04 pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Cleveland Indians reinstated designated hitter Franmil Reyes from the paternity list and promoted outfielder Harold Ramirez from the taxi squad Monday before opening a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

Reyes and his wife, Marian, welcomed their fifth child last week. He’s off to a fast start this season, hitting .279 with seven homers — two off the major league lead — and 18 RBIs through 23 games.

Ramirez is getting a chance with outfielder Jordan Luplow slowed by a sore left groin that manager Terry Francona hopes will improve in the next day or two. Luplow was hurt over the weekend while running out a ground ball.

The Indians made room on the roster for Reyes and Ramirez by optioning outfielder Daniel Johnson to the taxi squad and optioning left-hander Kyle Nelson to Triple-A Columbus.

