IndyCar Points Leaders

Through May 2
1. Scott Dixon, 153.
2. Pato O’Ward, 131.
3. Alex Palou, 127.
4. Josef Newgarden, 116.
5. Graham Rahal, 107.
6. Simon Pagenaud, 102.
7. Colton Herta, 100.
8. Scott McLaughlin, 99.
8. Will Power, 99.
10. Jack Harvey, 90.
11. Rinus Veekay, 84.
11. Takuma Sato, 84.
13. Marcus Ericsson, 79.
14. Sebastien Bourdais, 68.
15. Alexander Rossi, 65.
16. Felix Rosenqvist, 58.
17. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 56.
18. Ed Jones, 51.
19. James Hinchcliffe, 44.
20. Conor Daly, 43.
21. Dalton Kellett, 38.
22. Romain Grosjean, 37.
23. Tony Kanaan, 34.
24. Ed Carpenter, 33.
25. Pietro Fittipaldi, 24.
26. Jimmie Johnson, 19.
27. Max Chilton, 16.
