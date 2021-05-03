On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

IndyCar Points Leaders

By The Associated Press
May 3, 2021 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through May 2

1. Scott Dixon, 153.

2. Pato O’Ward, 131.

3. Alex Palou, 127.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

4. Josef Newgarden, 116.

5. Graham Rahal, 107.

6. Simon Pagenaud, 102.

7. Colton Herta, 100.

8. Scott McLaughlin, 99.

8. Will Power, 99.

10. Jack Harvey, 90.

11. Rinus Veekay, 84.

        Read more: Sports News

11. Takuma Sato, 84.

13. Marcus Ericsson, 79.

14. Sebastien Bourdais, 68.

15. Alexander Rossi, 65.

16. Felix Rosenqvist, 58.

17. Ryan Hunter-Reay, 56.

18. Ed Jones, 51.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. James Hinchcliffe, 44.

20. Conor Daly, 43.

21. Dalton Kellett, 38.

22. Romain Grosjean, 37.

23. Tony Kanaan, 34.

24. Ed Carpenter, 33.

25. Pietro Fittipaldi, 24.

26. Jimmie Johnson, 19.

27. Max Chilton, 16.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 2021 Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19