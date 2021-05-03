IndyCar Schedule-Winners

April 18 — Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama (Alex Palou)
April 25 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Colton Herta)
May 1 — Genesys 300 (Scott Dixon)
May 2 — XPEL 375 (Pato O’Ward)
May 15 — GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
May 30 — Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis.
June 12 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 1, Detroit.
June 13 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix 2, Detroit.
June 20 — REV Group Grand Prix at Road America, Plymouth, Wis.
July 4 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio.
July 11 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto.
Aug. 8 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 14 — Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis.
Aug. 21 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 12 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 19 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
Sept. 26 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach, Calif.
