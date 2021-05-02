Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

IndyCar XPEL 375 Results

By The Associated Press
May 2, 2021 9:07 pm
< a min read
      

Sunday

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.

2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

3. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

4. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

5. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

7. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

8. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

9. (12) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

10. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

11. (19) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

        Read more: Sports News

12. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.

13. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.

14. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 247, Running.

15. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 246, Running.

16. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246, Running.

17. (5) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 115, Did not finish.

18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 30, Did not finish.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

20. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

22. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.

23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

24. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 169.360 mph.

Time of Race: 02:06:31.1155.

Margin of Victory: 1.2443 seconds.

Cautions: 3 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Dixon 1-70, Palou 71-73, Carpenter 74, VeeKay 75-79, Dixon 80-139, Rahal 140-152, Dixon 153-185, O’Ward 186, Power 187, Newgarden 188-189, Sato 190-201, Newgarden 202-224, O’Ward 225.

Points: Dixon 153, O’Ward 131, Palou 127, Newgarden 116, Rahal 107, Pagenaud 102, Herta 100, McLaughlin 99, Power 99, Harvey 90.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19