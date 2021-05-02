IndyCar XPEL 375 Results

Sunday
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (4) Pato O’Ward, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248 laps, Running.
2. (6) Josef Newgarden, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
3. (9) Graham Rahal, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
4. (1) Scott Dixon, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
5. (10) Colton Herta, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
6. (8) Simon Pagenaud, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
7. (2) Alex Palou, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
8. (7) Scott McLaughlin, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
9. (12) Rinus Veekay, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
10. (21) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
11. (19) Ed Carpenter, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
12. (13) Marcus Ericsson, Dallara-Honda, 248, Running.
13. (3) Will Power, Dallara-Chevrolet, 248, Running.
14. (11) Takuma Sato, Dallara-Honda, 247, Running.
15. (20) Tony Kanaan, Dallara-Honda, 246, Running.
16. (17) Felix Rosenqvist, Dallara-Chevrolet, 246, Running.
17. (5) Jack Harvey, Dallara-Honda, 115, Did not finish.
18. (22) James Hinchcliffe, Dallara-Honda, 30, Did not finish.
19. (14) Sebastien Bourdais, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
20. (15) Alexander Rossi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
21. (16) Pietro Fittipaldi, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
22. (18) Ed Jones, Dallara-Honda, Did not finish.
23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
24. (24) Conor Daly, Dallara-Chevrolet, Did not finish.
___
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 169.360 mph.
Time of Race: 02:06:31.1155.
Margin of Victory: 1.2443 seconds.
Cautions: 3 for 35 laps.
Lead Changes: 12 among 9 drivers.
Lap Leaders: Dixon 1-70, Palou 71-73, Carpenter 74, VeeKay 75-79, Dixon 80-139, Rahal 140-152, Dixon 153-185, O’Ward 186, Power 187, Newgarden 188-189, Sato 190-201, Newgarden 202-224, O’Ward 225.
Points: Dixon 153, O’Ward 131, Palou 127, Newgarden 116, Rahal 107, Pagenaud 102, Herta 100, McLaughlin 99, Power 99, Harvey 90.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments