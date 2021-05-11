On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ings scores twice as relieved Southampton beats Palace 3-1

By The Associated Press
May 11, 2021 6:02 pm
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Free from the threat of relegation, Southampton claimed just its third win in four months in the Premier League by coming from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 on Tuesday.

Southampton’s top-flight status was guaranteed for another season when Fulham became the third and final team to get relegated with its loss to Burnley on Monday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s out-of-form team was able to play with more freedom as a result, and fit-again striker Danny Ings scored in each half to lead the Saints to victory at St. Mary’s Stadium. Che Adams netted Southampton’s other goal.

Christian Benteke gave Palace the lead after just two minutes. Palace captain Luka Milivojević had a penalty saved by Fraser Forster in the 41st — when the score was 1-1 — after Wilfried Zaha was fouled.

Southampton moved up three positions to 14th, a place and a point behind Palace with three games left.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

