Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Inter Miami CF takes on Atlanta United FC in conference action

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Atlanta United FC (1-1-1) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-1-1)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -106, Atlanta United FC +290, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hosts Atlanta United FC in conference action.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: None listed.

Atlanta United FC: Matheus Rossetto, Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg