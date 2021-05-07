Inter Miami CF takes on Atlanta United FC in conference action

Atlanta United FC (1-1-1) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-1-1)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -106, Atlanta United FC +290, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami CF hosts Atlanta United FC in conference action.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season, averaging 1.1 per game.

Atlanta United FC compiled a 6-13-4 record overall a season ago while finishing 2-6-2 in road games. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: None listed.

Atlanta United FC: Matheus Rossetto, Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.