Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Inter Miami CF takes on the Montreal Impact in Eastern Conference play

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Montreal Impact (1-1-2) vs. Inter Miami CF (1-1-2)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF -171, Montreal +461, Draw +310; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Impact visit Inter Miami CF in Eastern Conference action.

        Insight by ServiceNow: IT practitioners provide insight into the low-code, no-code surge that is democratizing transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Inter Miami CF put together a 7-13-3 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 5-3-2 in home games. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 38.

The Impact went 8-13-2 overall and 4-5-1 on the road a season ago. Montreal averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Nicolas Figal (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Julian Carranza (injured).

Montreal: Luis Binks (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard