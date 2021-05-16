Trending:
Inter Miami spoil’s FC Cincinnati home opener, stadium debut

By The Associated Press
May 16, 2021 8:39 pm
1 min read
      

CINCINNATI (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín broke a tie in the 85th minute with his second goal of the game and Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati 3-2 on Sunday to spoil the home opener and TQL Stadium debut.

Miami (2-2-2) squandered a two-goal advantage before Higuaín’s shot from the center of the box found the top right corner.

In the 82nd minute, Cincinnati’s Nick Hagglund converted a header off a cross from Luciano Acosta following a corner.

Álvaro Barreal also scored for Cincinnati (0-3-1).

Brek Shea opened the scoring for Miami.

REVOLUTION 1, COLUMBUS 0

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Adam Buksa entered the game as a substitute in the 83rd minute and scored three minutes later to help New England beat Columbus.

The buildup to Buksa’s goal began on a quick restart after a foul near midfield. Carles Gil fed Brandon Bye up the right channel and Bye’s cross connected with Buska inside the 6-yard box.

The Revs (3-1-2) moved alone into first place in the Eastern Conference standings and extended their home winning streak to three games. Columbus is 1-2-2.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 3, WHITECAPS 0

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Alan Pulido scored twice in Sporting Kansas City’s victory over Vancouver.

Dániel Sallói also scored for Kansas City (3-2-1).

Vancouver dropped to 2-3-1.

