Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ionescu records 1st WNBA triple-double as Liberty top Lynx

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 9:27 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had the first triple-double of her WNBA career to lead New York to an 86-75 win over the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday night, giving the Liberty their first 3-0 start in 14 years.

Ionescu, who had an NCAA record 26 triple-doubles in college, recorded the first in franchise history with 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

The No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft became the 10th player in league history to have a triple-double, and first since Chelsea Gray did it in 2019.

New York trailed 45-43 at the half before outscoring Minnesota 19-10 in the third quarter to go up 62-55 heading to the final period. Ionescu reached the triple-double with her 10th rebound with 5:24 left in the fourth. She hit a 3-pointer that extended the advantage to 75-65.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Sylvia Fowles led the Lynx (0-2) with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 16 points and Jessica Shepard had 12.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|17 SOFIC 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fish and Wildlife release manatee back into the wild after completion of research