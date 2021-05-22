Islanders beat Penguins 4-1 to tie series at 2

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 shots, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1 in Game 4 Saturday to even the first-round series.

Josh Bailey and Jordan Eberle also scored for New York. Sorokin, who had 39 saves in the Islanders’ 4-3 win in Game 1, was back in goal after Semyon Varlamov started Games 2 and 3 — both losses.

Zach Aston-Reese scored for Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry made 23 saves, and drew mocking chants of “Jar-ry! Jar-ry!” from Islanders fans.

Game 5 is Monday night in Pittsburgh, and Game 6 back at Nassau Coliseum on Wednesday night.

LIGHTNING 6, PANTHERS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored two second-period goals and Tampa Bay rebounded a loss to rout Florida and a 3-1 series lead.

The reigning Stanley Cup champions pushed their intrastate rivals to the brink of elimination by scoring three first-period goals, then building their advantage to 5-1 when Killorn beat goalie Sergei Bobrovsky twice in 1:34 to break it open.

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, Anthony Cirelli, Yanni Gourde and Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau and Carter Verhaeghe had power-play goals for Florida.

Game 5 is Monday night in Sunrise.

