Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Italian club Napoli hires Luciano Spalletti as new coach

By The Associated Press
May 29, 2021 6:08 am
< a min read
      

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Luciano Spalletti was hired Saturday as the new coach of Napoli, which parted ways with Gennaro Gattuso after failing to qualify for the Champions League.

In his last coaching job, Spalletti led Inter Milan to two straight fourth-place finishes and qualification to the Champions League. He left the club in May 2019.

Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot after finishing this season in fifth, one point behind Juventus.

“I am delighted to announce that Luciano Spalletti will become Napoli coach on 1 July,” club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said in a statement. “Welcome, Luciano — we’ll do great work together.”

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

The 62-year-old Spalletti has also coached Roma, Udinese and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Gattuso was named coach of Fiorentina on Tuesday, two days after his final game with Napoli.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|31 Best Practices for Securing your Zoom...
5|31 The Top 10 Emerging Risks Affecting the...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Padre Island National Seashore gets an unexpected visitor