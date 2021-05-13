Trending:
Javier expected to start for the Astros against the Rangers

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 3:06 am
1 min read
      

Texas Rangers (18-20, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (20-17, second in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 36 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (3-1, 2.90 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -201, Rangers +173; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Houston Astros on Thursday.

The Astros are 15-8 against the rest of their division. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .323 is second in the American League. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an OBP of .411.

The Rangers are 5-4 against the rest of their division. Texas has hit 47 home runs this season, fifth in the league. Adolis Garcia leads the club with nine, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gurriel leads the Astros with 44 hits and has 30 RBIs.

Nate Lowe leads the Rangers with 13 extra base hits and 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 5-5, .285 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rangers: 6-4, .265 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Jose Urquidy: (shoulder), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Rangers: Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Brock Holt: (hamstring), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

