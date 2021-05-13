Jets claim RB Walter from 49ers, cut RB Guerriero

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets claimed running back Austin Walter off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers and waived running back Pete Guerriero on Thursday.

Walter played in four games last season with the 49ers, his second stint with the team, and had one run for 3 yards and a 27-yard reception. He also was part of the special teams units.

Walter has familiarity with new Jets coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur from their time together in San Francisco.

He was signed by San Francisco as an undrafted free agent out of Rice in 2019 and was among the team’s final cuts out of training camp. Walter was later signed to the Giants’ practice squad and played in one game for New York.

The 49ers re-signed him last year after he had a stint with the Dallas Renegades of the XFL.

Guerriero, a former Monmouth star, was with the Jets in training camp last summer and spent time with Carolina before New York re-signed him to the practice squad.

—

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.