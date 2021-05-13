On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnsen scores 2 goals in 11 minutes, Montreal edges Miami

By The Associated Press
May 13, 2021 12:16 am
< a min read
      

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Bjørn Johnsen scored two first-half goals and Montreal beat Inter Miami 2-0 on Wednesday night in a game delayed by lightning for more than two hours.

Johnsen raced past the defense in the 14th minute for Djordje Mihailovic’s through ball and slotted it inside the near post. Eleven minutes later, following a Miami giveaway, Johnsen redirected Romell Quioto’s pass off the post and in.

The match was stopped in the 47th minute after lightening strikes were reported in the area. Play resumed 2 hours, 17 minutes later.

Montreal midfielder Emanuel Maciel hit the crossbar in the 77th minute and fellow second-half substitute Erik Hurtado had a one-on-one opportunity denied by goalkeeper John McCarthy in the 83rd.

        Insight by Apptio: Download the results of his strategic guidance survey and learn how CIOs at ITA, LoC and other agencies are maximizing their investments to make sure resources are aligned to mission goals.

Montreal improved to 2-1-2, and Miami dropped to 1-2-2.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCIS naturalizes 17 Army soldiers and a Navy sailor during Military Appreciation Month ceremony