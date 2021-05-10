On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Johnson withdraws from Nelson with knee discomfort

By The Associated Press
May 10, 2021 4:41 pm
< a min read
      

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Dustin Johnson withdrew Monday from the AT&T Byron Nelson because of discomfort in his knee, one week before the second major of the year, the PGA Championship.

Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee to repair cartilage damage after the 2019 season, keeping him out for three months until the Presidents Cup.

He said in a statement that “the knee discomfort I occasionally experience has returned,” and after consulting with his team and trainers thought it best to not play this week and stay home to focus on rehabilitation.

“I am not pleased about this situation, as I was really looking forward to playing this week,” Johnson said.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Explore use cases for edge computing and approaches for taking advantage of it by downloading this exclusive e-book.

The PGA Championship is next week at Kiawah Island in South Carolina, his home state.

Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world for the last nine months, has gone six consecutive tournaments without a top-10 finish, his longest such stretch since an eight-tournament drought in 2019 leading up to surgery.

His lone victory this year was the Saudi International.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
5|10 Amazon DocumentDB Focus Days | May and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sisters and brother-in-law follow brother, join Washington Guard