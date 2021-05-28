On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
K-State reaches Big 12 semifinals after win over Texas Tech

By The Associated Press
May 28, 2021 6:53 pm
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Cameron Thompson homered and added three RBIs on a double in a five-run fourth, and No. 7 seed Kansas State advanced to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament with a 7-2 victory over Texas Tech on Friday.

Kansas State (34-22) takes on second-seeded TCU on Saturday, needing to defeat the Horned Frogs twice to reach the championship series.

Dylan Phillips also homered in the third inning for Kansas State, before breaking it open in the fourth. Phillips’ 16th home run tied the Cats’ single-season record.

Thompson’s double came with two outs, followed by Cole Johnson’s RBI single and a bases-loaded walk to make it 7-0.

Tyler Eckberg (5-5) pitched five innings of scoreless relief for Kansas State, striking out six.

Texas Tech (36-15) scored both runs in the bottom of the fourth. Cole Stilwell had an RBI double, and Nate Rombach walked, leading to a Cole Stilwell run.

Micah Dallas (4-3) allowed six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

