Kahun scores 27 seconds into OT, Oilers beat Canadiens 4-3

By The Associated Press
May 12, 2021 8:24 pm
MONTREAL (AP) — Dominik Kahun scored 27 seconds into overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night.

Kahun went backhand to forehand on a feed from Leon Draisaitl to beat goalie Cayden Primeau, spoiling the Canadiens’ regular-season finale.

Edmonton also beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Monday night on Connor McDavid’s goal. The Oilers will finish the regular season at home Saturday against Vancouver, then face Winnipeg in the playoffs.

Draisaitl, Alex Chaisson and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored for the Oilers, and Mike Smith made 26 saves. McDavid had two assists to push his NHL-leading points total to 104 in 55 games.

Tyson Barrie also had two assists for the Oilers to take the scoring lead among NHL defenseman with 48, one more than the New York Rangers’ Adam Fox.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for Montreal, Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Primeau stopped 18 shots. The Canadiens will face North Division champion Toronto in the playoffs.

