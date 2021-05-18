Trending:
Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

By The Associated Press
May 18, 2021 11:46 pm
< a min read
      
Milwaukee Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 29 2 5 1
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 C.Santana 1b 3 1 0 0
Yelich dh 4 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1
García rf 4 0 0 0 Perez dh 4 0 0 0
Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 Soler rf 4 0 0 0
T.Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 Dyson rf 0 0 0 0
Brdley Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 2 0
Piña c 2 0 0 0 M.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0
Narváez ph-c 1 0 1 0 Gallagher c 2 0 0 0
Shaw 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0
Urías ss 2 0 0 0
Reyes 3b 2 0 1 0
McKinney ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Milwaukee 000 000 000 0
Kansas City 000 000 02x 2

E_Urías 2 (9), Reyes (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 6.

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Woodruff L,2-2 7 2-3 4 2 1 2 4
Williams 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Kansas City
Bubic 6 1 0 0 2 4
Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zuber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Brentz W,1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Staumont S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_Woodruff (C.Santana).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:48. A_9,298 (37,903).

