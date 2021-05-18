Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|1
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brdley Jr. ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Piña c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Narváez ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shaw 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Reyes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McKinney ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|02x
|—
|2
E_Urías 2 (9), Reyes (1). DP_Milwaukee 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 6.
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Woodruff L,2-2
|7
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Williams
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bubic
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brentz W,1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Staumont S,4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Woodruff (C.Santana).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:48. A_9,298 (37,903).
