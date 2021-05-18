Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|7
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Yelich dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.316
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|d-Vogelbach ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|T.Taylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|a-Bradley Jr. ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.155
|Piña c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|b-Narváez ph-c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.367
|Shaw 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Urías ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Reyes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|c-McKinney ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|2
|5
|1
|2
|5
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Perez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Soler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Dyson rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|M.Taylor cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.148
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|02x_2
|5
|0
a-grounded out for T.Taylor in the 7th. b-singled for Piña in the 8th. c-grounded out for Reyes in the 8th. d- for García in the 9th.
E_Urías 2 (9), Reyes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 6. RBIs_Benintendi (12). CS_M.Taylor (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Kansas City 4 (Gallagher, Merrifield, Soler). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 0; Kansas City 1 for 5.
GIDP_Reyes, M.Taylor.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Shaw); Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Merrifield, C.Santana).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 2-2
|7
|2-3
|4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|98
|1.58
|Williams
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|4.11
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|85
|0.96
|Barlow
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.45
|Zuber
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.97
|Brentz, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.12
|Staumont, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|2.29
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 2-2, Brentz 1-0. HBP_Woodruff (C.Santana).
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:48. A_9,298 (37,903).
