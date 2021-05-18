Kansas City 2, Milwaukee 0

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 2 7 Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .259 Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Yelich dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .316 García rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 d-Vogelbach ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .205 T.Taylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .206 a-Bradley Jr. ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .155 Piña c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 b-Narváez ph-c 1 0 1 0 0 0 .367 Shaw 1b-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .218 Urías ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .205 Reyes 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .265 c-McKinney ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .209

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 5 1 2 5 Merrifield 2b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .256 C.Santana 1b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .255 Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .282 Perez dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .275 Soler rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Dyson rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Gutierrez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 0 .333 M.Taylor cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Gallagher c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .148 Lopez ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230

Milwaukee 000 000 000_0 3 3 Kansas City 000 000 02x_2 5 0

a-grounded out for T.Taylor in the 7th. b-singled for Piña in the 8th. c-grounded out for Reyes in the 8th. d- for García in the 9th.

E_Urías 2 (9), Reyes (1). LOB_Milwaukee 4, Kansas City 6. RBIs_Benintendi (12). CS_M.Taylor (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 0; Kansas City 4 (Gallagher, Merrifield, Soler). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 0; Kansas City 1 for 5.

GIDP_Reyes, M.Taylor.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Wong, Shaw); Kansas City 1 (Gutierrez, Merrifield, C.Santana).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, L, 2-2 7 2-3 4 2 1 2 4 98 1.58 Williams 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 4.11

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic 6 1 0 0 2 4 85 0.96 Barlow 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.45 Zuber 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 10 4.97 Brentz, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.12 Staumont, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 2.29

Inherited runners-scored_Williams 2-2, Brentz 1-0. HBP_Woodruff (C.Santana).

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:48. A_9,298 (37,903).

