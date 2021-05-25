Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Merrifield 2b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Meadows lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gutierrez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walls ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Arozarena ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mejía c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Phillips rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|101
|000
|—
|2
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mondesi 2 (2). HR_C.Santana (10). SB_Phillips (7).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,4-4
|7
|
|4
|1
|1
|4
|7
|Brentz H,4
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Zimmer S,2-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hill L,3-2
|8
|
|6
|2
|2
|0
|13
|Fairbanks
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Hill (Perez).
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:29. A_4,946 (25,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments