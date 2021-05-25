Trending:
Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

By The Associated Press
May 25, 2021 9:59 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 1 4 1
Merrifield 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 Choi dh 4 0 0 0
C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0
Perez dh 3 0 1 1 Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 1
Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0
Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 Walls ss 2 0 1 0
Mondesi ss 4 0 2 0 Arozarena ph 0 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0
Gallagher c 3 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0
Phillips rf 2 1 1 0
Kansas City 000 101 000 2
Tampa Bay 001 000 000 1

DP_Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mondesi 2 (2). HR_C.Santana (10). SB_Phillips (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller W,4-4 7 4 1 1 4 7
Brentz H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Zimmer S,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Tampa Bay
Hill L,3-2 8 6 2 2 0 13
Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hill (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:29. A_4,946 (25,000).

