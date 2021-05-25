Kansas City 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 2 7 2 Totals 29 1 4 1 Merrifield 2b-rf 4 0 1 0 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 4 1 1 1 Meadows lf 3 0 0 0 Perez dh 3 0 1 1 Margot ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 Díaz 1b 3 0 1 1 Gutierrez 3b 4 0 0 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 1 0 0 0 Walls ss 2 0 1 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 2 0 Arozarena ph 0 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 1 0 Mejía c 4 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 1 1 0 Kiermaier cf 3 0 0 0 Phillips rf 2 1 1 0

Kansas City 000 101 000 — 2 Tampa Bay 001 000 000 — 1

DP_Kansas City 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mondesi 2 (2). HR_C.Santana (10). SB_Phillips (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Kansas City Keller W,4-4 7 4 1 1 4 7 Brentz H,4 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Zimmer S,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Tampa Bay Hill L,3-2 8 6 2 2 0 13 Fairbanks 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Hill (Perez).

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:29. A_4,946 (25,000).

