Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 7 2 5 9 Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .259 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .216 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Haase lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .323 Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .222 Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .170 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 3 5 3 1 8 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250 C.Santana dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .257 Benintendi lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .290 Perez c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .280 Gutierrez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .360 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .180 a-Alberto ph-3b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .241 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Lopez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230

Detroit 200 000 000_2 7 0 Kansas City 000 000 102_3 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for O’Hearn in the 7th.

LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B_Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR_C.Santana (9), off Fulmer. RBIs_Candelario (16), Haase (4), Alberto (7), C.Santana 2 (31). SF_Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Jones, Haase, Grossman); Kansas City 0. RISP_Detroit 2 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Detroit 1 (Cabrera, Grossman, Candelario, Grossman); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mize 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 6 86 3.42 Soto, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.50 Cisnero, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.82 Fulmer, L, 3-3, BS, 4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.69

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bubic 5 6 2 2 3 3 82 1.52 Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 5.65 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.22 Zimmer, W, 3-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-1. HBP_Mize (Lopez). WP_Soto, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_15,540 (37,903).

