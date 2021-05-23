On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 5:20 pm
< a min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 7 2 5 9
Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .259
Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .216
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Haase lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .323
Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 2 2 .222
Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .170
Rogers c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .261
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 26 3 5 3 1 8
Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .250
C.Santana dh 4 1 1 2 0 1 .257
Benintendi lf 2 1 1 0 1 0 .290
Perez c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .280
Gutierrez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .360
O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .180
a-Alberto ph-3b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .241
Soler rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Lopez ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Detroit 200 000 000_2 7 0
Kansas City 000 000 102_3 5 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-sacrificed for O’Hearn in the 7th.

        Insight by OptumServe: Health IT practitioners provide on digital medical delivery in the military domain in this exclusive executive briefing.

LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B_Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR_C.Santana (9), off Fulmer. RBIs_Candelario (16), Haase (4), Alberto (7), C.Santana 2 (31). SF_Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Jones, Haase, Grossman); Kansas City 0. RISP_Detroit 2 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Cabrera.

DP_Detroit 1 (Cabrera, Grossman, Candelario, Grossman); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mize 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 6 86 3.42
Soto, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.50
Cisnero, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 4.82
Fulmer, L, 3-3, BS, 4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0 6 3.69
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bubic 5 6 2 2 3 3 82 1.52
Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 5.65
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 23 2.22
Zimmer, W, 3-0 2 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.76

Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-1. HBP_Mize (Lopez). WP_Soto, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_15,540 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds