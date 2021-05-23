Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|5
|9
|
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Haase lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Goodrum ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.222
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.170
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|5
|3
|1
|8
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|C.Santana dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.257
|Benintendi lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Perez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Gutierrez 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.360
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|a-Alberto ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.241
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Detroit
|200
|000
|000_2
|7
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|102_3
|5
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-sacrificed for O’Hearn in the 7th.
LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B_Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR_C.Santana (9), off Fulmer. RBIs_Candelario (16), Haase (4), Alberto (7), C.Santana 2 (31). SF_Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Jones, Haase, Grossman); Kansas City 0. RISP_Detroit 2 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Cabrera. GIDP_Cabrera.
DP_Detroit 1 (Cabrera, Grossman, Candelario, Grossman); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, O’Hearn).
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mize
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|86
|3.42
|Soto, H, 4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.50
|Cisnero, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.82
|Fulmer, L, 3-3, BS, 4-5
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3.69
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bubic
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|82
|1.52
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|5.65
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.22
|Zimmer, W, 3-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|2.76
Inherited runners-scored_Soto 2-1. HBP_Mize (Lopez). WP_Soto, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:50. A_15,540 (37,903).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments