Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

|Detroit
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|26
|3
|5
|3
|Grossman rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|C.Santana dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Benintendi lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Haase lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Gutierrez 3b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramos dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alberto ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jones cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rogers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Detroit
|200
|000
|000
|—
|2
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|102
|—
|3
DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B_Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR_C.Santana (9). SF_Alberto (1).
|Detroit
|Mize
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Soto H,4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cisnero H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fulmer L,3-3 BS,4-5
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Bubic
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Barlow
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zimmer W,3-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Mize (Lopez). WP_Soto, Barlow.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_2:50. A_15,540 (37,903).
