Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Detroit Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 26 3 5 3 Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0 Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 C.Santana dh 4 1 1 2 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 1 Benintendi lf 2 1 1 0 Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 2 0 Haase lf 4 0 1 1 Gutierrez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0 Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0 Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 Alberto ph-3b 0 0 0 1 Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0 Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 Lopez ss 2 0 0 0

Detroit 200 000 000 — 2 Kansas City 000 000 102 — 3

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B_Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR_C.Santana (9). SF_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit Mize 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 6 Soto H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Cisnero H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2 Fulmer L,3-3 BS,4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0

Kansas City Bubic 5 6 2 2 3 3 Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 2 Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1 Zimmer W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 3

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Mize (Lopez). WP_Soto, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_15,540 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.