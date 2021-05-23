On Air: Federal News Network program
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

By The Associated Press
May 23, 2021 5:22 pm
Detroit Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 7 2 Totals 26 3 5 3
Grossman rf 4 1 1 0 Merrifield 2b 4 1 1 0
Schoop 2b 5 0 2 0 C.Santana dh 4 1 1 2
Candelario 3b 4 1 2 1 Benintendi lf 2 1 1 0
Cabrera 1b 4 0 1 0 Perez c 3 0 2 0
Haase lf 4 0 1 1 Gutierrez 3b-1b 3 0 0 0
Goodrum ss 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 2 0 0 0
Ramos dh 4 0 0 0 Alberto ph-3b 0 0 0 1
Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Soler rf 3 0 0 0
Rogers c 3 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Lopez ss 2 0 0 0
Detroit 200 000 000 2
Kansas City 000 000 102 3

DP_Detroit 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_Detroit 9, Kansas City 2. 2B_Grossman (9), Schoop (4). HR_C.Santana (9). SF_Alberto (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Mize 6 1-3 3 1 1 1 6
Soto H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cisnero H,6 1 0 0 0 0 2
Fulmer L,3-3 BS,4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0
Kansas City
Bubic 5 6 2 2 3 3
Zuber 1 0 0 0 2 2
Barlow 1 1 0 0 0 1
Zimmer W,3-0 2 0 0 0 0 3

Fulmer pitched to 2 batters in the 9th, Barlow pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Mize (Lopez). WP_Soto, Barlow.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_2:50. A_15,540 (37,903).

