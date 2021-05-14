Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 5:55 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 6 8 6 Totals 22 2 5 2
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 Anderson ss 3 1 1 0
C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 1 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0
Perez dh 4 1 2 3 Abreu 1b 0 0 0 1
Soler rf 4 1 1 0 Collins c 2 1 1 0
Dozier 3b 1 0 0 0 Mercedes dh 2 0 1 0
Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 Grandal c-1b 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 3 1 1 2 Vaughn lf 2 0 0 1
Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 García cf 2 0 1 0
Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 023 000 1 6
Chicago 100 100 0 2

DP_Kansas City 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Gallagher (2), Collins (4). HR_Taylor (3), Perez (8). SB_Lopez (3). SF_Abreu (4), Vaughn (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Keller W,3-4 5 5 2 2 3 7
Barlow H,6 1 0 0 0 0 3
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Giolito L,2-4 6 5 5 5 3 7
McRae 1 3 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:28. A_8,574 (40,615).

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration