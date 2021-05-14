Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|
|Totals
|22
|2
|5
|2
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Abreu 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Collins c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercedes dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Vaughn lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|023
|000
|1
|—
|6
|Chicago
|100
|100
|0
|—
|2
DP_Kansas City 2, Chicago 0. LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Gallagher (2), Collins (4). HR_Taylor (3), Perez (8). SB_Lopez (3). SF_Abreu (4), Vaughn (2).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller W,3-4
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Barlow H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Giolito L,2-4
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|McRae
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:28. A_8,574 (40,615).
