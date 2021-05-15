Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 6 8 6 3 7 Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257 C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .256 Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Perez dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .280 Soler rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .202 Dozier 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139 Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Taylor cf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .250 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .233

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 22 2 5 2 4 11 Anderson ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .316 Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .270 Abreu 1b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .240 Collins c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .224 Mercedes dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .374 Grandal c-1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Vaughn lf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .259 García cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .219 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .277

Kansas City 023 000 1_6 8 0 Chicago 100 100 0_2 5 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Gallagher (2), Collins (4). HR_Taylor (3), off Giolito; Perez (8), off Giolito. RBIs_Taylor 2 (11), Perez 3 (23), C.Santana (24), Abreu (32), Vaughn (9). SB_Lopez (3). SF_Abreu, Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Soler); Chicago 2 (Grandal, Madrigal). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Madrigal, Eaton.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller, W, 3-4 5 5 2 2 3 7 97 6.75 Barlow, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.70 Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.55

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Giolito, L, 2-4 6 5 5 5 3 7 98 4.97 McRae 1 3 1 1 0 0 33 4.50

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:28. A_8,574 (40,615).

