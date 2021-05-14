Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

By The Associated Press
May 14, 2021 5:53 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 6 8 6 3 7
Merrifield 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255
C.Santana 1b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .254
Benintendi lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .280
Perez dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .286
Soler rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .197
Dozier 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .139
Alberto 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Taylor cf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .250
Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Lopez ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .240
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 22 2 5 2 4 11
Anderson ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .316
Eaton rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Moncada 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .266
Abreu 1b 0 0 0 1 0 0 .240
Collins c 2 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Mercedes dh 2 0 1 0 1 1 .384
Grandal c-1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Vaughn lf 2 0 0 1 0 2 .256
García cf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .207
Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .287
Kansas City 023 000 1_6 8 0
Chicago 100 100 0_2 5 0

LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Gallagher (2), Collins (3). HR_Taylor (3), off Giolito; Perez (8), off Giolito. RBIs_Taylor 2 (11), Perez 3 (23), C.Santana (23), Abreu (32), Vaughn (7). SB_Lopez (3). SF_Abreu, Vaughn.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Soler); Chicago 2 (Grandal, Madrigal). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn how the CDC is using the least-privilege model to limit how much damage hackers can do in federal networks in this free webinar.

Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Madrigal, Eaton.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller, W, 3-4 5 5 2 2 3 7 97 6.75
Barlow, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.70
Staumont 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 2.55
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, L, 2-4 6 5 5 5 3 7 98 4.97
McRae 1 3 1 1 0 0 33 4.50

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_2:28. A_8,574 (40,615).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|10 New England Crime Analysis &...
5|10 Cloud and Hybrid Operations Best...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Washington Nationals honor sailors during Navy Night celebration