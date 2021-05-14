Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 2

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|6
|8
|6
|3
|7
|
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|C.Santana 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.254
|Benintendi lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.286
|Soler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Dozier 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Alberto 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.219
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|22
|2
|5
|2
|4
|11
|
|Anderson ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Eaton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Moncada 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Abreu 1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Collins c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Mercedes dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.384
|Grandal c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Vaughn lf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.256
|García cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|Kansas City
|023
|000
|1_6
|8
|0
|Chicago
|100
|100
|0_2
|5
|0
LOB_Kansas City 5, Chicago 5. 2B_Gallagher (2), Collins (3). HR_Taylor (3), off Giolito; Perez (8), off Giolito. RBIs_Taylor 2 (11), Perez 3 (23), C.Santana (23), Abreu (32), Vaughn (7). SB_Lopez (3). SF_Abreu, Vaughn.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Soler); Chicago 2 (Grandal, Madrigal). RISP_Kansas City 2 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Lopez. GIDP_Madrigal, Eaton.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana; Merrifield, Lopez, C.Santana).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller, W, 3-4
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|3
|7
|97
|6.75
|Barlow, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.70
|Staumont
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|2.55
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, L, 2-4
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|3
|7
|98
|4.97
|McRae
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|33
|4.50
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Sean Barber; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_2:28. A_8,574 (40,615).
