Sports News

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

By The Associated Press
May 19, 2021 11:34 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 3 8
Wong 2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .274
Cain cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Yelich dh 2 0 0 0 3 1 .300
Narváez c 5 0 2 1 0 3 .369
Vogelbach 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .207
García rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Shaw 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Bradley Jr. lf 3 2 1 2 0 0 .159
Reyes ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270
a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 7 5 3 10
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Benintendi lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Perez dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .274
Soler rf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .196
Alberto 3b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .238
Gutierrez 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .400
1-Dyson pr-rf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .233
M.Taylor cf 2 1 1 2 2 0 .248
Gallagher c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .138
Lopez ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .231
Milwaukee 100 101 001_4 9 2
Kansas City 020 000 22x_6 7 1

a-flied out for Reyes in the 9th.

1-ran for Gutierrez in the 7th.

E_Shaw (5), Narváez (2), Merrifield (4). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Wong 2 (9), Narváez (4), García (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (4), off Keller; M.Taylor (4), off Burnes; Soler (4), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Narváez (13), Bradley Jr. 2 (8), Wong (6), M.Taylor 2 (13), Soler (24), Lopez (8), Alberto (6). SB_Wong (3), Yelich (3), Dyson (3), Lopez (5). SF_Bradley Jr.. S_Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (García, Vogelbach 2, Narváez 2); Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Lopez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Cain, Shaw, Dyson.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Burnes 6 2 2 2 1 9 92 1.79
Feyereisen, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 1 1 26 3.26
Boxberger 1 2 2 2 1 0 27 4.50
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 5 1-3 8 3 3 1 4 92 6.52
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.95
Barlow, W, 2-1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.38
Holland, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.02
Staumont, S, 5-5 1 1 1 0 1 1 23 2.18

Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 1-1. WP_Boxberger(2).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:10. A_8,950 (37,903).

