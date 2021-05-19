Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 4

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|3
|8
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|Yelich dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.300
|Narváez c
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.369
|Vogelbach 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|García rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Shaw 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Bradley Jr. lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.159
|Reyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|7
|5
|3
|10
|
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|C.Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Perez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Soler rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.196
|Alberto 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|1-Dyson pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|M.Taylor cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.248
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.138
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|Milwaukee
|100
|101
|001_4
|9
|2
|Kansas City
|020
|000
|22x_6
|7
|1
a-flied out for Reyes in the 9th.
1-ran for Gutierrez in the 7th.
E_Shaw (5), Narváez (2), Merrifield (4). LOB_Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Wong 2 (9), Narváez (4), García (5). HR_Bradley Jr. (4), off Keller; M.Taylor (4), off Burnes; Soler (4), off Feyereisen. RBIs_Narváez (13), Bradley Jr. 2 (8), Wong (6), M.Taylor 2 (13), Soler (24), Lopez (8), Alberto (6). SB_Wong (3), Yelich (3), Dyson (3), Lopez (5). SF_Bradley Jr.. S_Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (García, Vogelbach 2, Narváez 2); Kansas City 3 (C.Santana, Lopez). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 12; Kansas City 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Cain, Shaw, Dyson.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes
|6
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|9
|92
|1.79
|Feyereisen, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|3.26
|Boxberger
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|27
|4.50
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|4
|92
|6.52
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.95
|Barlow, W, 2-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.38
|Holland, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.02
|Staumont, S, 5-5
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.18
Inherited runners-scored_Brentz 1-1. WP_Boxberger(2).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Sean Barber; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:10. A_8,950 (37,903).
