On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

By The Associated Press
May 22, 2021 5:52 am
1 min read
      
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 5 11 5 4 10
Grossman lf-rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .259
H.Castro ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .351
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .278
1-Jones pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175
Cabrera dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .204
Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208
a-Goodrum ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .226
Schoop 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .210
W.Castro 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .195
Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .207
Baddoo cf-lf 3 1 3 2 1 0 .247
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 7 10 7 4 8
Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250
C.Santana 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .257
Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273
Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185
Benintendi lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .288
Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .409
Taylor cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .250
Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241
Lopez ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .234
Detroit 020 010 002_5 11 0
Kansas City 200 211 10x_7 10 1

a-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.

1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.

E_Gutierrez (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Kansas City 7. 2B_Baddoo (6), Gutierrez (1), Taylor (3), Lopez (4). HR_Grossman (5), off Staumont. RBIs_Baddoo 2 (19), H.Castro (11), Grossman 2 (20), Benintendi 3 (15), Taylor (16), Lopez (9), C.Santana (29), Gutierrez (1). SB_Benintendi (6), Merrifield (13). SF_Lopez, C.Santana. S_Alberto.

        Insight by Axonius: Experts from FEMA, CBP and CISA will explore possible strategies for dealing with cyber assets in this free webinar.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Grossman, Cabrera 2, Ramos, W.Castro); Kansas City 4 (Taylor, Alberto, C.Santana). RISP_Detroit 3 for 15; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_W.Castro, Perez, Gutierrez.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Boyd, L, 2-5 5 8 5 5 3 5 93 3.08
Funkhouser 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 1.69
Jiménez 1 0 1 1 1 2 23 22.09
Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.50
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Singer, W, 2-3 6 1-3 6 3 3 2 6 96 4.00
Barlow, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 2.31
Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.79
Staumont 1 4 2 2 1 2 36 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0. WP_Boyd, Funkhouser, Jiménez.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:28. A_14,226 (37,903).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|12 Accelerate 2021
5|24 Prepare Now for the 6 Forces That Will...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Brood X cicadas begin to emerge around the Capitol Grounds