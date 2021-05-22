Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|5
|11
|5
|4
|10
|
|Grossman lf-rf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.259
|H.Castro ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.351
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.278
|1-Jones pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Cabrera dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|a-Goodrum ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Schoop 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|W.Castro 2b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Ramos c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Baddoo cf-lf
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.247
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|7
|10
|7
|4
|8
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|C.Santana 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Soler dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.185
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.288
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.409
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.250
|Alberto 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Lopez ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.234
|Detroit
|020
|010
|002_5
|11
|0
|Kansas City
|200
|211
|10x_7
|10
|1
a-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.
1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.
E_Gutierrez (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Kansas City 7. 2B_Baddoo (6), Gutierrez (1), Taylor (3), Lopez (4). HR_Grossman (5), off Staumont. RBIs_Baddoo 2 (19), H.Castro (11), Grossman 2 (20), Benintendi 3 (15), Taylor (16), Lopez (9), C.Santana (29), Gutierrez (1). SB_Benintendi (6), Merrifield (13). SF_Lopez, C.Santana. S_Alberto.
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Grossman, Cabrera 2, Ramos, W.Castro); Kansas City 4 (Taylor, Alberto, C.Santana). RISP_Detroit 3 for 15; Kansas City 4 for 12.
Runners moved up_W.Castro, Perez, Gutierrez.
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Boyd, L, 2-5
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|93
|3.08
|Funkhouser
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|1.69
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|22.09
|Alexander
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|4.50
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer, W, 2-3
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|96
|4.00
|Barlow, H, 8
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|2.31
|Brentz
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.79
|Staumont
|1
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|36
|2.91
Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0. WP_Boyd, Funkhouser, Jiménez.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:28. A_14,226 (37,903).
