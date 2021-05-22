Kansas City 7, Detroit 5

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 5 11 5 4 10 Grossman lf-rf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .259 H.Castro ss 4 0 2 1 1 0 .351 Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 1 3 .278 1-Jones pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .175 Cabrera dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .204 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208 a-Goodrum ph-cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Schoop 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .210 W.Castro 2b 5 1 0 0 0 1 .195 Ramos c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .207 Baddoo cf-lf 3 1 3 2 1 0 .247

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 7 10 7 4 8 Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 1 0 .250 C.Santana 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .257 Perez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Soler dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185 Benintendi lf 3 1 2 3 1 0 .288 Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .409 Taylor cf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .250 Alberto 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .241 Lopez ss 3 1 1 1 0 0 .234

Detroit 020 010 002_5 11 0 Kansas City 200 211 10x_7 10 1

a-flied out for Mazara in the 8th.

1-ran for Candelario in the 9th.

E_Gutierrez (1). LOB_Detroit 11, Kansas City 7. 2B_Baddoo (6), Gutierrez (1), Taylor (3), Lopez (4). HR_Grossman (5), off Staumont. RBIs_Baddoo 2 (19), H.Castro (11), Grossman 2 (20), Benintendi 3 (15), Taylor (16), Lopez (9), C.Santana (29), Gutierrez (1). SB_Benintendi (6), Merrifield (13). SF_Lopez, C.Santana. S_Alberto.

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 7 (Grossman, Cabrera 2, Ramos, W.Castro); Kansas City 4 (Taylor, Alberto, C.Santana). RISP_Detroit 3 for 15; Kansas City 4 for 12.

Runners moved up_W.Castro, Perez, Gutierrez.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Boyd, L, 2-5 5 8 5 5 3 5 93 3.08 Funkhouser 1 1 1 1 0 1 20 1.69 Jiménez 1 0 1 1 1 2 23 22.09 Alexander 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.50

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Singer, W, 2-3 6 1-3 6 3 3 2 6 96 4.00 Barlow, H, 8 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 23 2.31 Brentz 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 2.79 Staumont 1 4 2 2 1 2 36 2.91

Inherited runners-scored_Barlow 1-0. WP_Boyd, Funkhouser, Jiménez.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Brian Gorman; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:28. A_14,226 (37,903).

