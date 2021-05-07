On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kemar Lawrence leaves Anderlecht for Toronto

By The Associated Press
May 7, 2021 8:26 pm
< a min read
      

TORONTO (AP) — Jamaican defender Kemar Lawrence has joined Major League Soccer’s Toronto from Belgium’s Anderlecht.

The 28-year-old signed with Toronto through the 2024 season, the team said Friday.

Lawrence played for the New York Red Bulls from 2015-19, spending time there under Toronto general manager Ali Curtis, coach Chris Armas and assistant coach Ewan Sharp.

A left back and left-sided midfielder, he moved to Anderlecht in January 2020. Lawrence has three goals in 60 international appearances for Jamaica.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: NOAA and Navy will describe how to create an AI-ready infrastructure in this free webinar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|4 SDSC GPU Hackathon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Tennessee Veteran receives first-of-its-kind prosthetic leg